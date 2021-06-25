Celtic: Watch a live stream as manager Ange Postecoglou faces the media for the first time

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will speak to the media for the first time since taking over at Parkhead - and you can watch it all in our live stream.
The 55-year-old will be joined by incoming chief executive Dominic McKay as the Parkhead club prepare for the new season.
After taking training for the first time on Thursday, Postecoglou will continue working with last season's Scottish Premiership runners-up, before they leave for their pre-season camp in Wales on July 5.
His first competitive match in charge of Celtic will be against Danish Superliga runners-up FC Midtjylland in the Champions League second qualifying round on July 20 at Celtic Park, with the second leg eight days later.
Celtic then open their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Hearts on July 31, live on Sky Sports.
Watch the full news conference live on the Sky Sports website and app in the stream above and on Sky Sports News.