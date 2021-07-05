Kent side Punjab United Gravesend host Non-League Diversity Football Festival showcase

Four non-League teams rooted in the South Asian community got pre-season underway at the weekend with a unique friendly tournament.

Leicester Nirvana, Sporting Bengal United and Sporting Khalsa gathered at the Steve Cook Stadium - home of Punjab United Gravesend - for the Non-League Diversity Football Festival, supported by the Kent FA, the Football Supporters' Association, Kick It Out, the Football Association and charity partner Cohesion Plus.

Traditional Indian drummers Kings of Dhol led all four squads onto the pitch, with the country's most recognisable Sikh MP, Tan Dhesi, delivering the opening speech before the round-robin tournament got underway.

The sides played three 60-minute matches with Leicester Nirvana taking on Northern Premier League side Sporting Khalsa in the final on the main pitch.

Great competition today thank you @BAME_FF, well hosted, great football and bonding between all the clubs. @PUFC_Gravesend @SportingKhalsa @SportingBengal

Well done @sporting Khalsa for piping us for the winners trophy. See you all next year. pic.twitter.com/cYrOatfMZH — Leicester Nirvana FC (@LeicNirvana) July 3, 2021

Nirvana started life as Red Star Leicester back in the Eighties and are the oldest of the four teams, who have more than 100 years of football history between them.

Sporting Khalsa play one level above Nirvana at Step Four (the eighth tier of English football), and are celebrating 30 years as a football club this season. They ran out 3-1 winners in the final game to lift the trophy.

4:04 Punjabi Villans co-founder Ricky Cheema said Britain's South Asian community has 'pure love' for Arjan Raikhy as the youngster got set to play for Aston Villa in the FA Youth Cup final against Liverpool

Punjab United Gravesend club secretary Jindi Banwait told Sky Sports News: "This was a fantastic event for our club to be involved in, competing against some of the best South Asian teams in the country, all of whom have diversity throughout their clubs.

"We had four full squads of players and a really good turnout with the Lord Mayor and MPs also in attendance. There is no doubt events like this will inspire other clubs and other players from South Asian backgrounds - especially in and around Essex and here in Kent - to get more involved in football.

"I hope we can build on this success next year and expand the tournament to include Smethwick Rangers, Albion Sports and other South Asian semi-pro teams across the country. It's important we all move forward together."

British South Asians in Football

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.