Simran Jhamat can inspire next generation of British South Asian females in the game, says Vicky Jepson

Trailblazing England youth midfielder Simran Jhamat is "a fantastic role model" who can inspire the next generation of British South Asian female footballers, says her former manager Vicky Jepson.

The 20-year-old from Walsall was spotted playing for local club Sporting Khalsa at junior level before being snapped up by Aston Villa's Girls' Centre of Excellence where she spent seven seasons before joining Liverpool in 2017.

Jhamat has earned international recognition across different England youth age groups and became the first Punjabi girl to score at competitive level for England's U17s when she netted in a 6-0 Euro qualifying win against Slovakia.

"She's a fantastic role model and she's still only young so nobody knows where she is going to reach in the future," Jepson told Sky Sports News.

"For other females to look up to Sim, who is inspiring and leading the way [is so important]. She's showing it doesn't matter where you come from and what your background is, if you really want to achieve your goals and you work hard just like Sim has - and she's still on her journey to reach the top - then the world is your oyster."

Jepson previously coached Jhamat with England and handed the winger her debut in professional football in 2019 when she managed the attacking midfielder at Liverpool.

"Simran was a pleasure to work with," Jepson added.

"I worked with her in the U21s at Liverpool and also with the England U21s, so I got to see her club and an international environment as a youth player.

"When I stepped up as the first-team manager (at Liverpool in 2018) I got to see first-hand. I brought her in to train to see how she would cope in a senior environment.

Image: Jhamat has been training alongside Afghanistan men's international Maz Kouhyar at Sporting Khalsa ahead of the new season

"She was great to work with as a young player who had a growth mindset and wanted to be better, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with her for the time I did.

"What I saw from her in the international setup, playing against top teams like France, Spain, USA, convinced me she could compete. She was definitely worth giving a chance to have a debut for Liverpool."

Kmita set to extend Watford stay

Rosie Kmita is set to hand Watford a boost by extending her stay with the club as they prepare to return to The FA Women's Championship, Sky Sports News understands.

Kmita, whose mother is Indian and English, joined Watford last October after spending a year in her second spell at nearby London Bees.

The 26-year-old from Enfield began her career at Tottenham and became West Ham Women's first-ever professional footballer when the club were awarded a place in the Women's Super League in 2018.

Kmita, whose twin sister Mollie also plays football, scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 FA Cup win against MK Dons in April and was also the recipient of the club's Player of the Year award last season.

Tailor earns historic promotion

Manisha Tailor has been promoted to assistant head of academy coaching at QPR, becoming the first South Asian heritage woman ever to hold such a role in the professional game.

Tailor has spent the last five years at QPR and has coached across the west London club's youth age-group sides.

The Finchley football coach earned her opportunity at the club after spending dozens of hours shadowing Chris Ramsey following a chance meeting with the QPR head of coaching at a Kick It Out event, two years after they shared a panel together at St George's Park.

Tailor, who was awarded an MBE for services to football and diversity in sport, wrote on social media: "Really pleased to have been promoted to assistant head of coaching (U9-U16) at QPR - a truly inclusive club.

"Especially grateful to this man Chris Ramsey MBE, what an unbelievable mentor. For everyone on a journey to their dreams; keep believing."

Meanwhile, Middlesex County player Roop Kaur is set to join the London Bees U16 squad. Kaur was the mystery schoolgirl who did almost 1100 kick-ups in a Sky Sports News International Women's Day video exclusive.

West Londoner Kaur was playing at QPR and is understood to have impressed during a recent trial with the Bees. She will link up with her new team-mates later this month.

