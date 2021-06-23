England youth goalkeeper Rohan Luthra says 'huge club' Cardiff have most passionate fans in Britain

Goalkeeper Rohan Luthra says he could not pass up the opportunity to sign for "huge club" Cardiff City.

Sky Sports News this week revealed Luthra would be joining the Bluebirds and taking on a new challenge after spending 11 years in the system at Premier League side Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old underwent a medical and met Bluebirds chief executive Ken Choo before signing his new contract and becoming a Cardiff City player.

Luthra links up with the club's U23s and will begin training under former Millwall and Wales international striker Steve Morison on Thursday.

"I am so proud and so excited to join Cardiff City," Luthra told Sky Sports News.

Image: Luthra will begin life at Cardiff under U23s boss Steve Morison (right)

"This is a huge football club with a rich history and some of the most passionate supporters in Britain. I really hope I can get the chance to play in front of them in the future.

"I know there is a lot of hard work ahead. I'm really looking forward to getting to know my team-mates and learning from all of the staff at the club. I cannot wait to get started."

The Bluebirds have already brought in midfielders James Collins and Ryan Wintle as well as Republic of Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness ahead of the new campaign, but have needed to sign a new goalkeeper after releasing youngsters Bradley Stewart and Jamie Cogman.

We’d like to permanently welcome goalkeeper Rohan Luthra, central defender James Connolly & right-back Jai Semenyo, who link up with the #Bluebirds following successful trial periods.



All three have signed one-year contracts with @CardiffCityFC.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/yNQJbqPBWS — Cardiff City Academy (@CF11Academy) June 24, 2021

Luthra made history last summer when he penned his first senior deal with Palace, becoming the first British South Asian goalkeeper to sign a professional contract with a Premier League club. The 6ft 5in Punjabi stopper has now become the first British South Asian goalkeeper to join a Sky Bet Championship club on professional terms.

The Apna England alliance of a dozen South Asian-led supporters groups across the divisions greeted Luthra's arrival at the Cardiff City Stadium with delight.

"This is another huge achievement for Rohan," Apna England spokesperson Jay Mann said.

Image: Luthra was joined by his family as he put pen to paper on his Cardiff City contract

"This past year British South Asians have made huge strides in the game and it's nice to see another role model - especially one in the goalkeeper position, which is something of a rarity.

"A large number of our members follow Championship clubs and I'm sure they will be incredibly proud if Rohan one day makes an appearance in a Cardiff City shirt."

British South Asians in Football

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.