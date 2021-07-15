Callum Hudson-Odoi: England winger yet to make decision over switching international allegiance to Ghana

England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has not made a decision on his international future despite reports claiming he has chosen to switch allegiance to Ghana.

Despite having made three competitive appearances for England's senior team, Hudson-Odoi, 20, meets the FIFA criteria for switching countries.

A player can make up to three competitive appearances and still switch allegiance, so long as they were made under the age of 21 and were not at the 'final stage' of a tournament.

Hudson-Odoi's failure to make Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad therefore means he has yet to appear for England's senior team at a major tournament, although he did feature at the European U21 Championships in March.

Image: Gareth Southgate used Hudson-Odoi during England's Euro 2020 qualifying campaign

The player must also have held the nationality of the nation they are switching to at the time of their first appearance for their national team, which Hudson-Odoi did when he made his England debut in March 2019.

If a player does make the switch, they have to wait three years from their last cap with one association until they can appear for another, which would mean Hudson-Odoi would become available for Ghana in November 2022 - weeks before the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

Hudson-Odoi won't be part of Haaland swap deal

Hudson-Odoi looks set to remain at Chelsea next season as a source close to the winger insisted he would not be leaving the club as part of a swap deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Chelsea are understood to have been willing to offer Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but had their proposal turned down by the Bundesliga side, who are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old.

Image: Hudson-Odoi is said to have a 'fantastic relationship' with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel

However, Sky Sports News has been told by someone close to Hudson-Odoi that the winger "will not be part of any swap deal involving Haaland".

The 20-year-old is said to have a "fantastic relationship" with Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and sees his long-term future at the club, even if that means fighting for his place in the first team during the upcoming season.

Hudson-Odoi made 37 appearances for Chelsea last season and was regularly used as a right-wing back following Tuchel's arrival in January.