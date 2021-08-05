Jack Grealish to Man City: Top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time

See which players make the top 10 most expensive Premier League transfers, following Jack Grealish's record-breaking move to Manchester City.

1. Jack Grealish - £100m, Aston Villa to Manchester City

The Aston Villa talisman and England fan favourite agonised over leaving the club he has supported all his life but the prospect of titles with Pep Guardiola's side proved too much. City scored 83 goals in the Premier League last season - 10 more than closest challengers Manchester United - but Guardiola has added even more creativity to his already potent force. How and where will Grealish fit in? Read our analysis.

2. Paul Pogba - £93.25m, Juventus to Manchester United

Pogba's return to Manchester United after four years at Juventus caused a social media frenzy when the deal was struck. #POGBACK trended worldwide as the midfielder completed a then world-record move. The France international has yet to really fulfill the price tag back in Manchester though and his current deal is running out.

3. Romelu Lukaku - £90m, Everton to Manchester United

Jose Mourinho paid £75m for Lukaku, plus £15m in eventual add-ons, with the Belgian going on to score 16 Premier League goals in that season, adding a further 11 in cup competitions. However, despite consistently showing his strengths as a goalscorer at the highest level, Lukaku was sold to Inter Milan in 2019 for £75m.

4. Harry Maguire - £80m, Leicester City to Manchester United

United splashed a Premier League record transfer fee for a defender in 2019, signing Maguire on a five-year deal and making him captain of the club. His development has continued since then, impressing in the heart of the United defence and showcasing his talent for England at the recent European Championships.

5. Kai Havertz - £75.8m, Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

It was seen as a major coup for Chelsea to secure the signing of Havertz in 2020, who had attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe but chose west London. The Germany midfielder took his time to settle though, contracting Covid-19 early in the campaign, but finished the season strongly under Thomas Tuchel and looks an exciting prospect as Chelsea look to challenge Manchester City for the title.

6. Virgil van Dijk - £75m, Southampton to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp answered the calls to bring in defensive reinforcements by signing Van Dijk in January 2017. It came a whole transfer window later than expected after Southampton complained Liverpool had made an illegal approach for the centre-back, but the Netherlands defender eventually sealed the switch. It's turned out to be money well spent.

7. Jadon Sancho - £73m, Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

The 21-year-old will add a new dimension to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack this season after finally United got their man after a prolonged interest in the player. Sancho has emerged as one of the world's most exciting young players in recent years and much is expected of him in his first season of Premier League football.

8. Nicolas Pepe - £72m, Lille to Arsenal

Pepe had an outstanding season with Lille in 2018/19, scoring 23 goals and registering 12 assists in 41 games which triggered Arsenal to pay a hefty fee for his services. Two seasons on and we have yet to see those sort of numbers replicated in the Premier League. His value would have decreased immensely in that period.

9. Kepa Arrizabalaga - £71.6m, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea

The goalkeeper arrived on the eve of Thibaut Courtois' departure from Stamford Bridge in 2018 but has yet to scale the heights of his predecessor. He remains a Chelsea player but has fallen down the pecking order behind the impressive Edouard Mendy, who was picked up for a mere £22m at the start of the 20/21 season.

10. Alvaro Morata - £70m, Real Madrid to Chelsea

Chelsea signed Morata on a five-year contract from Real Madrid for a club-record deal which eventually rose to £70m. The striker started brightly at Stamford Bridge, scoring six goals in his opening six Premier League games, but endured a tough end to the season, finding the net just once in 2018.