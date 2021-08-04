Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder returns to club for first time since cardiac arrest

Inter Milan say Christian Eriksen is in "excellent physical and mental shape" after the midfielder visited the club's training ground for the first time since his cardiac arrest in June.

Eriksen met Inter's directors and staff, as well as his team-mates and the club's new manager, Simone Inzaghi.

The Italian champions say Eriksen will follow the recovery programme "put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up."

Inter added that their medical team would be kept informed of the midfielder's progress.

Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland on June 12.

He spent six days in hospital, where he was fitted with a defibrillator (ICD).

It remains to be seen whether Eriksen will be able to resume his playing career in Italy. If he can, he is still likely to face at least six months on the sidelines.

Denmark went on to lose their game against Finland - which was restarted hours after Eriksen's collapse - as well as their second group match against Belgium.

However, a big win over Russia in their next match saw them squeeze through the group before embarking on a remarkable run to the semi-finals, where they were beaten in extra-time by England.

