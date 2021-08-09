Carabao Cup first-round preview: Derby vs Salford City and Leyton Orient vs QPR live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats for the remaining Carabao Cup first-round fixtures as Salford City travel to face Derby County in one of the standout ties.

Tuesday - Selected fixtures

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby and Huddersfield

Team news

Derby go into their EFL Cup clash against Salford low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.

Given his threadbare squad, Rams boss Wayne Rooney does not have much room to rotate players for Tuesday's game. Recent signing Ryan Allsop could get a run-out in goal while exciting teenager Louie Sibley is an option in midfield

Left-back Lee Buchanan remains a doubt with the injury that ruled him out of Derby's Championship opener against Huddersfield at the weekend, while midfielders Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) are out.

James Melhado will hope to make his debut for Salford. The midfielder, a summer signing from non-league side Newcastle Town, was the only new arrival not to feature in the Ammies' first game of the season against Leyton Orient.

Boss Gary Bowyer has other options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.

Experienced forward Ian Henderson could be dropped to the bench, with Bowyer potentially prioritising league action for the 36-year-old.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Salford City and Leyton Orient

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Derby County and Salford City; the last time the Rams' first ever competitive match against an opponent was in the League Cup was against Reading in October 1965 (1-1 draw).

This will be Salford City's fourth League Cup match, with each coming against sides from a higher division than themselves.

Derby will face League Two opponents in the League Cup first round for an eighth consecutive season; they have progressed from six of the previous seven, failing only at Portsmouth in 2015-16.

Salford have scored just one goal in their previous three League Cup matches, an Ian Henderson penalty against Rotherham in last season's first round.

How to follow: Watch Derby vs Salford City live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live Carabao Cup blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff and Barnsley

Team news

Cardiff could hand a first start of the season to Kieffer Moore for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Sutton.

The Wales striker missed pre-season due to Covid but came off the bench in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship draw at home to Barnsley.

If Moore does come in it is likely to be as one of several changes made by Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy.

With the likes of Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell and Kieron Evans missing for the hosts, McCarthy could look to some of Cardiff's youngsters to make up the numbers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Forest Green and Sutton Utd

Sutton's first-ever League Cup tie comes on the back of a painful EFL debut. Matt Gray's side looked set for a point at Forest Green only to concede in the last minute to lose 2-1.

There are a plethora of new signings waiting in the wings to make their full debuts with Joe Kizzi and Alistair Smith unused substitutes in the weekend defeat.

Ricky Korboa and Richie Bennett came off the bench the New Lawn and will be keen to start this time out.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever competitive match between Cardiff City and Sutton United, with the Bluebirds winning six of their last seven League Cup games against teams in the fourth tier (L1).

Sutton United will be competing in a League Cup match for the first time in their history.

Cardiff City have lost their last four matches in the League Cup by an aggregate score of 11-2 - they've never lost five consecutive games in the competition.

Cardiff have been eliminated in three of their last four League Cup ties in which they've faced teams from any division below them (W1).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Gary Gardner celebrates Birmingham's opening-day win

Team news

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer is likely to make a number of changes to his side for the Carabao Cup first-round visit of Colchester.

Blues opened their Sky Bet Championship campaign with a 1-0 win at recently-relegated Sheffield United but many of the side are likely to be rotated.

Chelsea loanee Juan Castillo could make his full debut after coming off the bench on Saturday, while fellow new arrival Chuks Aneke will be pushing for his maiden appearance.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge missed the Blades game through illness and could be back, while Dion Sanderson is again likely to be absent with a knock.

Image: Colchester boss Hayden Mullins will likely rotate his squad

League Two Colchester drew 0-0 at Carlisle on Saturday. Like his Birmingham counterpart, U's boss Hayden Mullins is expected to shuffle his pack.

Sylvester Jasper was a late substitute in the goalless draw and the on-loan Fulham forward could make his first start.

Goalkeeper Jake Turner joined on loan from Newcastle in time to be on the bench at the weekend and could also come in.

Opta stats

Birmingham City have never lost a competitive match against Colchester United, winning three and drawing two.

This will be the second season in which Colchester and Birmingham have met in the League Cup, with the first taking place in the second round of the 1970-71 edition (Birmingham progressed after a replay).

Birmingham have lost six of their last seven League Cup matches, winning the other vs Crawley Town in 2017-18 (5-1).

Colchester United have failed to get past the first round of the League Cup in nine of their last 10 attempts at this stage of the competition, progressing only in 2019-20 vs Swindon Town.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher scored against Swansea

Team news

Blackburn are expected to be without Joe Rankin-Costello and Bradley Johnson when they host Morecambe in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The duo are not expected to be fit in time to feature in the clash after missing Saturday's season opener against Swansea.

However, manager Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns to deal with following their Sky Bet Championship curtain-raiser. Rovers are set to be without Adam Armstrong as he nears a move to Southampton.

Morecambe could choose to rotate their squad after making 15 new signings ahead of the start of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich and Morecambe

Striker Jonathan Obika is one of the new arrivals, but he has sustained a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined until 2022.

Rangers loanee Josh McPake missed Morecambe's last pre-season friendly and the opening match of the season and remains a doubt for the trip to Blackburn.

Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, was forced off with a knock after half an hour of Saturday's draw with Ipswich.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Blackburn Rovers and Morecambe. The last time that Blackburn's first ever match against a particular opponent came in a League Cup meeting was in the 2011-12 second round against MK Dons, which they lost 1-2.

Morecambe have lost eight of their last nine League Cup matches against sides from a higher division, including each of their last five since a 5-4 win over Championship side Rotherham in August 2016.

Blackburn have won each of their last five League Cup first round ties, last losing in 2015-16 against Shrewsbury.

Morecambe have progressed from the League Cup first round in seven of their last 11 seasons, including both of their last two after a penalty shootout (v Mansfield in 2019, Grimsby in 2020).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Rob Edwards could shuffle his pack for the clash

Team news

Opi Edwards' hamstring problem is likely to keep him out of Forest Green's Carabao Cup tie against his former club Bristol City.

Fellow defender Baily Cargill and forward Josh March are also unlikely to be fit to face the Sky Bet Championship side but manager Rob Edwards is hopeful some of that injured trio could be ready by the weekend.

Sadou Diallo, a summer arrival from Accrington, could make his debut having been an unused substitute for the weekend win over Sutton.

Fellow midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains absent with a knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Blackpool

Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda is unlikely to feature because of a shin problem which forced him off after just 13 minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

City boss Nigel Pearson plans to make significant changes and that could see Tomas Kalas, Nahki Wells and Taylor Moore feature.

Hungarian international midfielder Adam Nagy was omitted from the squad at the weekend after asking to leave but he could still feature. Forward Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy are both still recovering from knee operations.

Opta stats

Forest Green Rovers will face Bristol City in a competitive match for the first time in their history.

Bristol City have progressed in three of their last four round one League Cup ties against lower league teams, after suffering five consecutive such eliminations beforehand.

Forest Green have been eliminated in four of their previous six League Cup ties, progressing in 2018-19 vs Swindon (R1) and in 2019-20 vs Charlton (R1).

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has won his first EFL Cup game in charge of a team with three of the four previous sides he has managed in the competition (L1).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Hull City's Keane Lewis-Potter celebrates scoring against Preston

Team news

Callum Elder is facing a battle to be fit for Hull's Carabao Cup first-round clash with Wigan at MKM Stadium. Elder missed the win over Preston on Saturday with an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the visit of the Latics.

New signings Di'Shon Bernard, Andy Cannon and Matt Smith were all named on the bench at Deepdale and will hope to be involved.

Randell Williams, Thomas Meyer, Ryan Longman, and Sean McLoughlin missed Saturday's opener due to contracting coronavirus and remain doubtful.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson could take the opportunity to rotate his squad against the Tigers. Striker Stephen Humphrys was introduced from the bench in the defeat at Sunderland and may get a chance from the start.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Wigan

Midfielder Jordan Cousins also came on against the Black Cats but was an injury doubt ahead of the game so may be managed more carefully.

Defender Tom Pearce and forward Gwion Edwards were also concerns ahead of the game and may be rested from a second game in four days.

Opta stats

This will be the third League Cup meeting between Hull City and Wigan Athletic; the Latics won the first 2-0 in the 2003-04 first round, while the Tigers won 1-0 most recently in the 2007-08 second round.

The last three competitive meetings between Hull City and Wigan Athletic have witnessed 17 goals (5.7 per game), including an 8-0 Wigan win in July 2020, a result which remains the Latics' heaviest ever win in the Football League and the Tigers' joint-heaviest defeat in the Football League (also 0-8 v Wolves in 1911).

Hull have progressed from seven of their last eight League Cup first round ties, including each of their last five since losing to Macclesfield in 2011-12.

Wigan have lost eight of their last nine League Cup fixtures, including each of their last four in a row. The Latics last lost five on the spin in the competition in August 1996.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Millwall's Jed Wallace celebrates scoring against QPR

Team news

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is a doubt for Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth at the Den.

Cooper missed the 1-1 Championship draw at QPR on Saturday due to a back problem and was set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the cup tie.

Forward Mason Bennett remains sidelined by the ankle injury he sustained in the pre-season match at Ipswich on July 31. Otherwise, boss Gary Rowett appears to have a fully-fit squad to select from.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between QPR and Millwall

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Portsmouth midfielder Shaun Williams against his old club.

Williams, who joined Pompey during the summer following the expiry of his contract with Millwall, was withdrawn from the starting XI for Saturday's 1-0 League One win at Fleetwood prior to kick-off with a stiff back.

Boss Danny Cowley has said Williams has made "good progress" since then, but added: "He's obviously very keen to appear against his former club, but there is a bigger picture for us to look at. There's a decision to make because we've got a very important league game on Saturday (against Crewe) and a small squad at the moment."

Paul Downing (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison have returned to training, but Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain unavailable.

Opta stats

Millwall and Portsmouth haven't faced since the 2011-12 season when Milwall won home and away in the Championship.

Millwall and Portsmouth haven't faced in a competition outside of the league since September 1992, when they drew 1-1 in the group stage of the Anglo-Italian Cup.

Millwall have progressed from six of their last seven League Cup ties against sides from a lower division than themselves, the exception being an elimination at the hands of Oxford United in 2019-20 following a penalty shootout

Portsmouth have progressed from the first round of the League Cup in consecutive seasons, last doing so three seasons running between 1998-99 and 2000-01.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder reflects on his departure from the club and his dealings in the transfer market

Team news

Lys Mousset is an injury concern for Sheffield United as they prepare to host Carlisle in the EFL Cup.

The Frenchman was forced off early in the second half as the Blades began their Championship campaign with a home defeat to Birmingham.

Fellow strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both featured in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, having been doubts beforehand. Both were introduced from the bench and will get more game time on Tuesday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Birmingham City

Enda Stevens will miss out again after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to have an unchanged squad. Forward Zach Clough and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen could be handed their debuts after the summer signings were not involved in the goalless draw with Colchester at the weekend.

Gime Toure and Manasse Mampala did make it onto the pitch as substitutes and both will be hoping to make their full debuts for the Blues.

Jon Mellish is key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season and Beech must decide whether the midfielder plays or is saved for the league campaign.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle United and Colchester United

This will be Sheffield United and Carlisle United's first ever League Cup clash, while they last faced off in a competitive match in March 2014, a 1-0 win for the Blades in League One, with Jose Baxter scoring the game's only goal.

Carlisle's last away win in any competition against Sheffield United was in March 1980; in six visits since, they have lost three and drawn three.

Sheffield United have been eliminated from four of their last six League Cup ties against League Two opposition, most recently in the 2016-17 first round when they lost 1-2 to Crewe.

Carlisle have lost both of their last two League Cup fixtures, last losing three in a row in the competition in August 2005 (run of four).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Image: Stoke City's Sam Surridge celebrates scoring against Reading

Team news

Summer signing Sam Surridge could make his full debut when Stoke host Fleetwood in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Surridge scored the winning goal after coming off the bench in Saturday's opening league win over Reading.

Defender Josh Tymon is set to miss out after suffering a concussion in the game at the weekend.

Forward Tyrese Campbell remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood and Portsmouth

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson is likely to take a further look at some of his new signings.

Brad Halliday, Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Callum Morton all made their full debuts in the loss to Portsmouth on Saturday and will again be in contention.

Anthony Pilkington and Ryan Edmondson made their first appearances from the bench and will be pushing for starts, while another new face, Darnell Johnson, will hope to feature after being an unused substitute.

Grayson may also want the likes of inexperienced pair Shayden Morris and Ged Garner to get more minutes.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Stoke City and Fleetwood Town. Stoke last faced an opponent for the very first time in August 2016, a 4-0 League Cup second round win over Stevenage.

Fleetwood Town have been eliminated from all seven of their previous League Cup ties against sides from a higher division than themselves, with four of these coming in first round ties against Championship clubs.

Stoke have progressed from 11 of their last 13 League Cup ties against sides from a lower division than themselves, failing only against Bristol City in 2017-18 and Crawley Town in 2019-20.

Fleetwood Town have progressed from the League Cup first round in two of the last three seasons; they had failed to do so in six attempts before this.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and Hull City

Team news

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has hinted he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Preston. Clough confirmed that last year's Player of the Season, George Lapslie, will play after recovering from a thigh problem.

However, the Stags will still be without injured duo Elliott Hewitt and Harry Charsley.

Debutant striker Oliver Hawkins scored his first goal for the club as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their opening Sky Bet League Two match and he could lead the line once again.

Preston will be without goalkeeper Declan Rudd as the club follow concussion protocols.

Rudd sustained a head injury challenging for the ball in North End's 4-1 defeat to Hull on the first Saturday of the Championship season, with Daniel Iversen coming on to replace him between the sticks.

Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire have returned to training and are available for selection after their self-isolation period ended. The Lilywhites will be without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who is still isolating.

Opta stats

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Mansfield and Bristol Rovers

Both of the two previous League Cup meetings between Mansfield and Preston ended in 4-0 wins for the Lilywhites, first in September 2004 and also in last season's first round.

Preston have won eight of their last nine competitive matches against Mansfield (D1), with both of the last two coming in the League Cup first round (September 2004 and August 2020).

Mansfield have been eliminated from eight of their last nine League Cup first round matches, only progressing in this time in 2018-19, when they beat Accrington Stanley 6-1 at this stage.

Preston have won 12 of their last 13 League Cup first round matches, with the other a 2-3 loss to Accrington Stanley in August 2017.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and MK Dons

Team news

Bolton are without defender Declan John for the visit of Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old suffered a knock in the closing stages of Saturday's 3-3 draw with MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.

Manager Ian Evatt has indicated that Kieran Lee and Ricardo Santos are likely to come into his starting line-up after being on the bench at the weekend.

Image: Toby Sibbick scored in Barnsley's 1-1 draw with Cardiff

Markus Schopp is looking for his first win as Barnsley manager after a draw at Cardiff at the weekend. The Austrian has said he is likely to make a number of changes for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, who were not involved at the weekend, could all come into contention. Defender Mads Andersen remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Opta stats

This will be the first ever League Cup meeting between Bolton and Barnsley; the Trotters are unbeaten in 12 competitive meetings with the Tykes overall (W6 D6), while their last such defeat to them was the two sides' last cup encounter, Barnsley winning 1-0 in the 1997-98 FA Cup third round.

Barnsley haven't won away to Bolton in any competition since May 1994 in the second tier; they have visited on nine occasions since, drawing five and losing four.

Bolton have lost each of their last four League Cup matches, their longest ever run of defeats in the competition.

Barnsley have been eliminated from five of their last six League Cup ties against League One clubs, with the only exception in this spell being a penalty shootout win over Scunthorpe in August 2015.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Reading

Team news

Reading are expected to make a number of changes for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Swansea.

The Royals were hit by a coronavirus outbreak during a pre-season training camp in Scotland and manager Veljko Paunovic admits his squad are still playing catch-up in terms of match fitness.

Youngsters Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow made their first league starts for Reading in their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Stoke on Saturday, while Paunovic only named five substitutes for the match after a transfer embargo limited the club's ability to recruit new faces.

The duo could be involved again and are likely to be joined by some of their Under-23 team-mates in the matchday squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City

Swansea boss Russell Martin is set to hand a debut to Dutch striker Joel Piroe.

Piroe, who arrived from PSV in July, was left out of the squad for the Swans' Championship opener against Blackburn, but Martin says the 22-year-old will be involved at the Madejski Stadium.

Korey Smith will be assessed after being forced off just short of the hour mark at Ewood Park, while new signing Liam Walsh will be missing again with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

Connor Roberts - injured on Wales duty at Euro 2020 - is another absentee, while Ben Hamer and Ryan Manning are following coronavirus protocols and Jay Fulton is suspended.

Opta stats

Reading are winless in 15 matches against Swansea in all competitions, a run that started in January 2009 (D7 L8).

Swansea have won three of their last four away games against Reading in all competitions (D1), with the first win in this time coming in the League Cup in 2017-18.

Reading have progressed from the first round of the League Cup in 13 of their last 14 attempts at this stage, with the one elimination coming against Charlton in 2011-12.

Swansea have lost each of their last three League Cup matches against sides from the same division as themselves, although those defeats came against Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Carabao Cup live blog, while free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Tuesday's other Carabao Cup fixtures

Northern section

Hartlepool United vs Crewe Alexandra - 7pm

Shrewsbury vs Lincoln - 7.45pm

Port Vale vs Sunderland - 7.45pm

Harrogate Town vs Rochdale - 7.45pm

Walsall vs Doncaster Rovers - 7.45pm

Oldham vs Tranmere - 7.45pm

Rotherham United vs Accrington Stanley - 7.45pm

Barrow vs Scunthorpe - 7.45pm

Southern section

Cambridge United vs Swindon Town - 7.45pm

Exeter City vs Wycombe - 7.45pm

Crawley vs Gillingham - 7.30pm

Ipswich vs Newport - 7.45pm

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham - 7.45pm

Peterborough vs Plymouth - 7.45pm

Stevenage vs Luton - 7.45pm

Charlton vs Wimbledon - 7.45pm