David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of matches? Find out here...

Birmingham vs Bournemouth, Wednesday 7.45pm

It will frustrate Lee Bowyer and the Birmingham fans that they can't pack into St Andrew's again in midweek, particularly as it means they can't build on the positivity and momentum of their opening-day win at Sheffield United.

Bournemouth showed their grit and determination to dig out the victory at Nottingham Forest with 10 men on Saturday, which will have delighted Scott Parker. I fancy them to use that result to kick on and get another win.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Gillette Soccer Special Wednesday 18th August 9:30pm

Hull vs Derby, Wednesday 7.45pm

It has been a right old mixed bag for Hull City so far this season. A demolition of Preston on opening day, before being brought right back down to earth with a bump against QPR on Saturday.

This is a chance for them to get right back on the horse against a Derby side that suffered a heartbreaking defeat at Peterborough. They will run Hull close, but I'll back the home side to bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Sheffield United, Wednesday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

It was a first win for Valerien Ismael at the weekend, although it should have been far more comfortable than it was in the end for West Brom against Luton.

Sheffield United have gotten off to a bit of a slow start under Slavisa Jokanovic. He may need a little patience in reshaping a side that was built in Chris Wilder's image. Baggies win here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions

Middlesbrough vs QPR (Wed 7.45pm): 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Blackburn (Wed 7.45pm): 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)