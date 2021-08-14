Chelsea transfer news: Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi close to Stamford Bridge exits

Roma are confident of completing a deal to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea while fellow forward Michy Batshuayi could also be set for a Stamford Bridge departure.

Abraham and his representatives have held positive talks with Roma general manager Tiago Pinto over a deal worth between €40m and €45m.

Fellow Serie A side Atalanta and Arsenal are also interested in Abraham, but Chelsea's preference is to sell him to a foreign club, making a move to their London rivals less likely.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As Tammy Abraham looks set to leave Chelsea for Roma, we take a look at some of his greatest goals in the Premier League

The 23-year-old fell out of favour at Chelsea midway through last season as Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as head coach with the striker left out of the squad for May's Champions League final, despite being fully fit.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan is set to push Abraham further down the pecking order and all but end the possibility of him staying at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his limited game-time during the second half of last season, Abraham ended the campaign as Chelsea's joint-top scorer with 12 goals.

Abraham has been told he will be a key part of the new Roma side Jose Mourinho is building with the Italian side believing he can have a similar impact to Romelu Lukaku in Serie A.

However, Roma may turn their attention to Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho if a deal for Abraham cannot be completed.

Batshuayi is another player nearing the exit door with Chelsea needing to sell players in the next two weeks after signing Lukaku from Inter Milan in a club record £97.5m deal.

Signed for £33m from Marseille in 2016, the forward is close to a move to Turkish side Besiktas after loan spells at Crystal Palace, Valencia and Borussia Dortmund.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel says striker Tammy Abraham has 'reason' not to be happy at the club after being given a lack of opportunities last season

Thomas Tuchel has accepted some responsibility for Tammy Abraham's lack of opportunities last season as the Chelsea striker's future at the club lies in the balance.

Although Tuchel refused to directly address Roma's offer during his press conference ahead of the Super Cup final, the head coach said: "Tammy is right now in the squad. He did some good preparation matches.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and maybe he has reason also not to be happy and maybe it was also my fault not to push him, not to trust him on the same level I maybe trusted other players.

"I can absolutely understand that he wants more minutes. So the decision will be 'how do we plan, what are Tammy's plans, does he fight his way back into the team from the position where he ended last season or does he want to change club to have the chance of being a regular starter?'"

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.