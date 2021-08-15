Scottish League Cup: Celtic to host Raith Rovers while holders St Johnstone visit Dundee in quarter-finals

Celtic will host Championship side Raith Rovers in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup, while holders St Johnstone will visit Dundee.

Rangers have a home tie against Livingston and Dundee United will host Hibernian in another all-Premiership encounter.

The ties are due to be played during the midweek of September 21-23.

Celtic overcame Hearts 3-2 at Celtic Park on Sunday, while Callum Davidson's St Johnstone required penalties to see off Championship opposition Arbroath.

Rangers were the first side through to the last eight with a rampant 5-0 win against Dunfermline on Friday.

Dundee beat Motherwell 1-0, while Dundee United and Livingston were taken to penalties against Ayr United and St Mirren, respectively on Saturday.

A win at the quarter-final stage guarantees sides a spot at Hampden.

The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of November 20-21 and the final will be played on December 19.

Scottish League Cup quarter-final draw

Celtic vs Raith Rovers

Rangers vs Livingston

Dundee United vs Hibernian

Dundee vs St Johnstone