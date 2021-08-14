Man Utd 5-1 Leeds United: Police arrest four after clashes between supporters ahead of Premier League game

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed that four people were arrested following clashes between supporters ahead of Manchester United's game at home to Leeds on Saturday.

Scuffles broke out ahead of the fixture at Old Trafford, with videos on social media appearing to show clashes on the street, including a chair being thrown and someone being hit with a bin.

On Monday, GMP revealed four people were arrested, including a 22-year-old man from Chesterfield on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place and possession of a class A substance.

He remains in police custody.

Two others - a 27-year-old man from Matlock and a 24-year-old man from Leeds - were arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and have since been released.

A 64-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Chief superintendent Stuart Ellison - Gold Commander for Saturday's public order operation - said on Saturday: "Despite isolated incidents of disorder in the city centre prior to kick-off, today's events at Old Trafford largely passed without police incident and I would like to thank the majority of the public for their cooperation throughout the day.

"There were many challenges around today's operation and our officers were working extended hours to help ensure that events passed safely and without significant disruption for the wider public going about their weekend activity.

"Work has begun immediately, in conjunction with football investigating officers from both Manchester United and Leeds United, to identify offenders of other incidents of disorder so that we are able to bring them to book for their mindless actions.

"Today was an important day for a lot of people with the return of capacity crowds at venues that have remained absent for such a long time and I would like to thank the public, our officers and our partners from all agencies involved who helped make sure today was a safe and enjoyable affair for a vast majority of those concerned."

Manchester United won the game against Leeds 5-1, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a hat-trick.