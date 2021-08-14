Manchester United 5-1 Leeds United: Bruno Fernandes hat-trick in thrilling Old Trafford opener

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick at a raucous Old Trafford as Manchester United made a stunning start to the new Premier League season with a 5-1 rout of old rivals Leeds.

Fernandes familiarly starred in a pulsating clash in front of almost 75,000 fans, opening the scoring (30) before settling an epic contest after a frantic second-half spell during which Luke Ayling's spectacular strike had fleetingly pulled Leeds level.

Mason Greenwood (52) drilled Manchester United back ahead before Fernandes sent them clear in ruthless fashion (53, 60) to thrillingly kickstart a campaign Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deemed "vitally important" as he bids to finally deliver silverware.

Paul Pogba recorded the fourth assist of his own imperious display when he teed up Fred for a fifth (68) and, in a further show of Manchester United might, made way late on for £73m arrival Jadon Sancho.

Solskjaer has declared "nothing is beyond" his players this term and with more recruits to unleash, as well as absent high-profile players to return, this irresistible attacking display sent an ominous early message of intent.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan Bissaka (6), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (8), McTominay (7), Fred (7), Pogba (9), Fernandes (8), James (6), Greenwood (7).



Subs: Martial (6), Sancho (6), Matic (6)



Leeds: Meslier (5), Struijk (4), Koch (4), Cooper (5), Ayling (6), Dallas (5), Klich (5), Raphinha (6), Rodrigo (4), Harrison (6), Bamford (6).



Subs: Firpo (6), Roberts (6), Costa (6).



Man of the match: Paul Pogba

How Solskjaer's side sent statement

Sancho had been named on the bench with Solskjaer admitting a disrupted pre-season made it "too soon" for a start, but the feverish mood inside Old Trafford was further heightened when Raphael Varane was introduced to the crowd ahead of kick-off.

Returning supporters of two famous foes went through their back catalogues to raise the noise but, on the pitch, the hosts set the tone and Scott McTominay, who scored twice in last season's 6-2 rout, forced Liam Cooper into a smart early block after being slipped in by Fernandes.

Team news Man Utd named Jadon Sancho on the bench, while Mason Greenwood led the attack with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani missing

named Jadon Sancho on the bench, while Mason Greenwood led the attack with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani missing Leeds also had new signing Junior Firpo on the bench, as well as influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Mason Greenwood made Illan Meslier work as hard harrying left Leeds flustered, before Pogba shot wide after a stepover too many, but David de Gea had to deny Jack Harrison and Mateusz Klich as the visitors served a reminder of their own threat on the counter.

Leeds were acclimatising but then Manchester United were ahead, Fernandes taking a controlling touch on the run with his right foot before watching a shot with his left bounce off Meslier's knee and into the net.

Solskjaer pumped both fists in the air as Old Trafford rocked and Luke Shaw, high up the pitch and always enterprising, went close to providing more cause for celebration with an effort venomous, but into the side-netting.

Marcelo Bielsa sent on new signing Junior Firpo for Rodrigo at the break but a Leeds stalwart restored parity in stunning fashion moments after the restart, Ayling taking a touch before arrowing into the top corner.

Manchester United were stung but only for moments as the game lurched back with breath-taking speed.

Greenwood converted Pogba's glorious channel ball to swiftly wrestle back the momentum and suddenly, the hosts had a cushion as Fernandes - found again by Pogba - cut inside and watched Ayling scramble in vain to stop his shot crossing the chalk, goal-line technology confirming as much.

Fernandes had his hat-trick after another arcing run to meet a Victor Lindelof ball was followed by a blistering strike into the roof of the net and Solskjaer's side were rampant, fuelled by the force of four stands.

Pogba's pull-back was swept in by Fred as Manchester United made it five, the Frenchman departing to widespread appreciation as Sancho finally got a taste of his new surroundings.

Raphinha lashed wide for Leeds, before a Tyler Roberts penalty appeal was dismissed with contempt, but this crackling encounter had long been won and this was Fernandes' day, the Portugal star leaving with the match ball clasped tight, to the sound of buoyant returning home supporters.

What the managers said...

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on BT Sport: "[Fernandes] is a risk-taker, he always has been. He's a Man United player, and when you are a forward player, you need to have confidence, a little bit of arrogance and take risks.

"Today [for Pogba] was just about: 'go out there enjoy yourself'. We just gave him the freedom of roaming wherever you want to go and get on the ball.

"All the best players would want to feel our trust in them and confidence and Paul is one of them who you can create moments out of nothing, he is so strong and I was so impressed by his fitness so that is a good sign.

"We have done well in the summer [transfer] window, Raphael's come in, which I think gave the crowd a boost and to the players, so you are excited of course. And there are eight or nine players there that are not here today, players

with quality.

"There's always the next game, but this is a great start. This is for me the way I want to see my team play, not just because it is Leeds. I want to see them running going forward, taking risks, and we looked fit - some of these players have not played more than 45 minutes.

"Football without the fans is different. We had a season unbeaten away from home, that's unprecedented really when you are with fans, so for us home form is going to be so much better this year."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa to BT Sport: "The succession of three goals in such a short space of time overcame us. To have lost the way we lost cannot be described as just a blip."

Opta stats: Bruno, Pogba, Man Utd opening-day joy

Manchester United won their opening Premier League game of a season for the 20th time, the first club to hit that milestone in the competition's history.

Leeds have conceded 5+ goals in each of their last two away games against Manchester United in all competitions (also 2-6 in the league last season), as many times as in any of their previous 50 on the road against the Red Devils.

Since his competition debut in February 2020, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 48 Premier League goals (29 goals, 19 assists), four more than any other player in this time.

Man Utd's Paul Pogba became the seventh player in Premier League history to assist four goals in a single game in the competition, after Dennis Bergkamp, Jose Antonio Reyes, Cesc Fàbregas, Emmanuel Adebayor, Santi Cazorla and Harry Kane.

Bruno Fernandes' hat-trick for Manchester United was the 10th scored on the opening weekend in Premier League history, with Leeds the first club to concede two such trebles in the competition (also via Mo Salah last season).

Bruno Fernandes became the first Manchester United player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of a league season since Lou Macari vs Birmingham in 1977-78.

What's next?

Manchester United travel to Southampton next weekend for a 2pm kick-off on Super Sunday, while Leeds will hope the long-awaited return of fans to Elland Road can boost their bid to bounce back against Everton next Saturday.