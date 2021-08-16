Ben Davies: Liverpool defender undergoing medical at Sheffield United ahead of loan move

Ben Davies will undergo a medical on Monday with Sheffield United ahead of his loan switch from Liverpool.
Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping the centre-back can be registered in time to be available for Wednesday night's clash with West Brom.
Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on Saturday that a season-long loan had been agreed for Jokanovic's No. 1 defensive target to move to Bramall Lane.
The Blades are also expected to complete the loan signing of ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria in the next 24 hours.
Vieira did a medical over the weekend after completing five days of quarantine late last week, having arrived in the UK from Italy.
Trending
- Neville: Arsenal were the opposite to Spurs
- Barca debt up to £1.15bn | Laporta slams Bartomeu 'lies'
- Ref Watch: Why Bruno goal wouldn't count last year
- Watch The Hundred: Brave vs Invincibles
- Neville and Souness assess title contenders
- PL's 'Super League six' rejoin European Club Association
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast
- Kick It Out condemns homophobic chanting aimed at Gilmour
- Hashtag's Leese set for 'first-of-its-kind' transfer
- EFL Podcast: Derby in the dumps; QPR dark horses?
Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports
You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.