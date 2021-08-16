Ben Davies: Liverpool defender undergoing medical at Sheffield United ahead of loan move

Ben Davies joined Liverpool from Championship side Preston in the January transfer window; the centre-back is yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side; Sheffield United face West Brom on Wednesday night

By Lyall Thomas

Monday 16 August 2021 16:12, UK

PA - Liverpool defender Ben Davies during the pre-match warm-up
Image: Liverpool defender Ben Davies is set to join Sheffield United on loan

Ben Davies will undergo a medical on Monday with Sheffield United ahead of his loan switch from Liverpool.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping the centre-back can be registered in time to be available for Wednesday night's clash with West Brom.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on Saturday that a season-long loan had been agreed for Jokanovic's No. 1 defensive target to move to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are also expected to complete the loan signing of ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria in the next 24 hours.

Vieira did a medical over the weekend after completing five days of quarantine late last week, having arrived in the UK from Italy.

Also See:

Trending

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q