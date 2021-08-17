Homophobia in football: FA determined to drive 'rent boy' slur out of the sport, says director Edleen John

Edleen John, the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Director at the Football Association, says the governing body abhors the "disgusting" use of the 'rent boy' insult and is determined to drive it out of the game.

Norwich, Liverpool, a number of LGBT+ groups and Kick It Out have condemned the use of the term by some Liverpool supporters towards on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour during the sides' Premier League opener at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The incident occurred hours after Derby's Championship defeat at Peterborough was marred by allegations of homophobia and racism from a minority of away fans.

John has confirmed the FA, Police and the CPS (Crown and Prosecution Service) are currently in discussions over whether the insult should be classed as discriminatory, as is the case with many terms of abuse deemed racist or homophobic.

"We absolutely do condemn the use of the word 'rent boy'. It's really negative, it's not welcoming, it doesn't create a sense of belonging, and frankly it's disgusting," John told Sky Sports News.

"We have to understand that 'rent boy' is on the same level [as racism].

"What we have to do is get to a place where the police and CPS systems view it in that same way so that the actions can be taken that we want to see across football and more broadly.

"That's why we continue to work with groups, day-to-day constituents and individuals, the police, and the CPS to make sure that that information is there, that the terminology is really understood and that we can really drive it out of football."

Earlier this year, anti-discrimination campaign groups told Sky Sports News they were urging the FA to reconsider its assessment of the phrase after guidance was issued to a county association that it does not meet the criteria the governing body uses to determine homophobic language.

Last October, a local Somerset league game between AFC Shipham and Portishead Town's 'A team' was abandoned after Shipham's players walked off the pitch because a Portishead competitor was alleged to have used the discriminatory insult.

Hate won't win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.