Arnaut Danjuma: Villarreal sign winger from Bournemouth in £21.3m deal

Villarreal have signed winger Arnaut Danjuma from Bournemouth in a deal that could total £21.3m.
Danjuma travelled to Spain to complete a medical with the LaLiga side on Wednesday and has signed a five-year deal.
Villarreal, who are managed by former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery, finished seventh in La Liga last season and won the Europa League beating Manchester United on penalties in the final.
Danjuma scored 15 goals in the Championship last season as Bournemouth made the play-offs, but missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after losing to Brentford in the semi-finals.
🤝 @Danjuma is now a Yellow 💛.— Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) August 19, 2021
👉 Signed until June 2026.
👉 Arrived from @afcbournemouth.
👉 @OnsOranje 🇳🇱 international.
Since joining in 2019 from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen, the 24-year-old Dutch winger scored 17 goals in 52 appearances for the club.
He was also named in last season's EFL Championship Team of the Season as well as winning the club's supporters player of the year award.