Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward tells club he wants to leave amid Man City links

Cristiano Ronaldo, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus he no longer wants to play for the club, according to Sky in Italy.

Sky in Italy are reporting City have been offered the chance to sign Ronaldo and are willing to offer him a two-year contract, with a salary of £12.8m-per-season (€15m). He is currently earning €31m per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.

The Turin club are preparing themselves for an offer from Manchester City, who would prefer to sign him for free, but Juve want at least £25m for the Portugal captain.

A meeting between Mendes and the Juventus hierarchy, which took place in Turin on Thursday, concluded without an agreement over an exit from the club for his client.

Although it is understood Ronaldo has been keen to leave, this is believed to be the first time the 36-year-old has directly communicated his desire to depart.

Juventus, who want to sell Ronaldo before his contract expires next summer, have already started searching for a forward player as a replacement.

The Bianconeri are in advanced talks to sign Moise Kean from Everton, who scored 17 goals in 41 games while on loan at Paris-Saint Germain last season.

Juve are also eager to sign City striker Gabriel Jesus but the Premier League champions are not willing to sell the Brazil international.

Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee in the region of £105m and he has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the club, helping them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia crown and two Italian Super Cups.

He was benched by Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri for their first game of the season against Udinese and he also left training with an arm injury on Wednesday.

Manchester City have signed playmaker Jack Grealish for £100m from Aston Villa while an approach for Harry Kane of the same amount was rejected by Tottenham in June. The England captain announced he would be remaining at Spurs this summer after wanting a move away.

Pep Guardiola would be happy to continue the season without any more signings but are still prepared to sign a forward after missing out on Kane.

Ronaldo played for City's rivals Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 and scored 118 goals in 292 games for the club.

