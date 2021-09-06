Manchester United to introduce coronavirus spot-checks on matchdays at Old Trafford

Manchester United are to implement coronavirus spot-checks on matchdays, starting with this Saturday's game against Newcastle United.

Fans aged 18 and over should be ready to demonstrate that they are either double-jabbed or have had a negative lateral flow or PCR test within 48 hours of the game.

It is not currently a mandatory requirement to enter Old Trafford, but the club expects it to become compulsory at future games following guidance from the Premier League and the UK government.

Fans attending sporting fixtures with attendances of 20,000 or over may be required to show proof of a full Covid-19 vaccination from the end of this month, under plans being discussed by the government, and mandatory coronavirus checks are also expected to be implemented from October 1.

The trials are due to be rolled out across top-flight clubs over the next few weeks.

Image: A near full capacity crowd attended Manchester United's first home game of the season against Leeds United

Supporters are still allowed entry to the stadium without the correct certification at the moment unless they have recorded a positive test for the virus, however United are urging all fans to show their Covid-19 status for the foreseeable future.

The club says it is stepping up these health protocols in order to ensure the safety of supporters attending games and to avoid any capacity restrictions being enforced.

United have explained that a number of supporters will be exempt due to medical reasons that mean they cannot receive a vaccine or take a test, while fans under the age of 18 are not obliged to demonstrate their Covid status but are encouraged to carry out an up-to-date lateral flow test before attending a game.

After a 2020/21 campaign mostly played behind closed doors, stadia across the Premier League have been permitted to return to full capacities this season and United's attendance for their opening home game of the campaign against Leeds United was 72,732.