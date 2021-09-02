Cristiano Ronaldo debut: Watch free match highlights of Man Utd vs Newcastle with Sky Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line for his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle when the Premier League returns after the international break - and you can watch free match highlights of the game shortly after full-time with Sky Sports.

Ronaldo sealed a stunning return to United from Juventus on Deadline Day, declaring himself "so happy to be back home" and insisting he was out "to win trophies" with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The Old Trafford legend made more history on international duty with Portugal as he broke the men's all-time international scoring record and Solskjaer hopes to have him in his ranks when United return to league action against Newcastle.

Will Ronaldo wear No. 7 shirt?

Edinson Cavani currently wears the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford, with Premier League rules standing in the way of a mid-season switch.

But Manchester United are seeking special dispensation from the Premier League to reunite Ronaldo with his iconic number.

What's Solskjaer said about Ronaldo?

"He is not signing to sit on the bench," Solskjaer said as Manchester United signed off for the break with a 1-0 win at Wolves. "He is going to make us a better team.

"His last game for Portugal is Tuesday (September 7) and then we can get him back to Manchester and involved as soon as possible.

"Cristiano has evolved as a player; he used to play wide right, wide left, up front.

"He's more of a centre-forward for me at the moment, but there will be games where we play with two or three up front. I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals."

Ronaldo the record-breaker

Ronaldo showed his enduring goalscoring prowess as two late goals earned Portugal a dramatic 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland - and Ronaldo more history.

The Portugal captain nodded home twice in the dying minutes of the World Cup Qualifier at the Estadio Algarve, taking him to 111 goals for his country - two ahead of the previous record held Iranian Ali Daei.

Ronaldo later posted on social media: "From all the records that I have broken during my career - and fortunately there have been a few - this one is very special for me and it's certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud.

"Congratulations to the 'Shariar' for holding the record for so long and thanks for always showing so much respect for me every time I scored and as I became closer and closer to his outstanding number.

"Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my team-mates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let's keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come. I'm not closing the count just yet..."

September 11: Man Utd vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital from 5.15pm

September 14: Young Boys vs Man Utd - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

September 19: West Ham vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

September 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

September 25: Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 3pm, free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital from 5.15pm

September 29: Man Utd vs Villarreal - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

