Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool defender plays down ankle injury concerns after tackle in Netherlands match

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says Virgil van Dijk is a "little bit injured" but the Dutch captain said he is "already over it" following a late challenge in the 6-1 win over Turkey; watch Leeds vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off is 4.30pm

Wednesday 8 September 2021 13:20, UK

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he is 'already over' a leg injury he picked up while playing for the Netherlands against Turkey

Virgil van Dijk has played down an injury concern ahead of Liverpool's trip to Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

The Liverpool defender suffered a late injury scare during the Netherlands' 6-1 World Cup Qualifier win over Turkey on Tuesday night.

The Dutch captain went down holding his ankle following a high challenge from Halil Dervisoglu in the build-up to Turkey's injury-time consolation goal at the Amsterdam ArenA.

The 30-year-old grimaced as he lay on the floor, but afterwards Van Dijk - who missed the majority of last season with an ACL injury - told local media there is no issue and that he is "already over it".

Highlights of the World Cup qualifier between Netherlands and Turkey

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal does not believe Turkey's late goal should have been awarded, but bemoaned the "slow" play from his goalkeeper Justin Bijlow and defender Devyne Rensch, stating that was why Van Dijk is "a little bit injured".

"The last one, could not happen in my opinion, but it was a soft ball of our right full-back," said Van Gaal.

"And by law the goalkeeper, who played three fantastic matches, makes a mistake, also a slow ball. That's why Virgil van Dijk is a little bit injured now."

Van Dijk made no reference to the tackle on Twitter, however, saying: "Proud captain today, great performance all round. What a great atmosphere too! Now time to head back to Liverpool and prepare for a tough couple of weeks ahead."

Memphis Depay's hat-trick inspired Netherlands to the emphatic victory, and the Dutch top a tight Group G, with Norway also on 13 points and Turkey just two points behind after six games.

