Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United forward all smiles as he arrives for training ahead of potential second debut

Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he arrived for his first full day of training at Manchester United's Carrington complex ahead of his potential second debut this weekend.

United's new No 7 did report to the training ground for the first time on Tuesday to speak with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and meet some of his new team-mates before joining in a session with the squad members not away on international duty.

However, he will take part in a full session for the first time on Wednesday as United assess whether he is ready to play some part in the visit of Newcastle to Old Trafford on Saturday - and you can watch free match highlights of the game shortly after full-time with Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cristiano Ronaldo trained with some of his new Manchester United team-mates for the first time since re-joining the club.

Ronaldo's return to Carrington on Tuesday was the first time he has been back at United's training base since leaving the club 12 years ago for Real Madrid in a then-world-record £80m transfer.

The 36-year-old could be in line to make his second United debut in Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle or, alternatively, or in their Champions League group-stage opener away at Young Boys on Tuesday.

"It is hoped the striker will be ready to assist the side and begin to have an immediate impact in his second spell at the club," a Manchester United statement read.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who was signed from Juventus on a two-year contract, arrived in Manchester last Thursday after being released early from the Portugal squad after picking up a suspension.

Ronaldo is in fine goalscoring form after scoring two late goals in Portugal's 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Republic of Ireland last Wednesday to become the highest-scoring international men's footballer ever.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United training after returning to the club from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is in line for his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle when the Premier League returns after the international break - and you can watch free match highlights of the game shortly after full-time with Sky Sports.

Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, September 11 (kick-off 3pm). You can follow the game with our live blog on the Sky Sports website and app - and get details of Solskjaer's starting line-up as soon as the teams are announced at 2pm.

You won't need to wait long to see the match highlights - we will bring them to you for free from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel. And we will serve up the best stats, analysis and reaction after the game.

September 11: Man Utd vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 3pm, free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital from 5.15pm

September 14: Young Boys vs Man Utd - Champions League, kick-off 5.45pm

September 19: West Ham vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

September 22: Man Utd vs West Ham - Carabao Cup, kick-off 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

September 25: Man Utd vs Aston Villa - Premier League, 3pm, free match highlights on Sky Sports Digital from 5.15pm

September 29: Man Utd vs Villarreal - Champions League, kick-off 8pm