Women's Champions League: Chelsea face Wolfsburg and Juventus, Arsenal play Barcelona in 2021/22 group stage

Last season's Women's Champions League runners-up Chelsea will face Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette in the 2021/22 group stage; Arsenal play reigning champions Barcelona, as well as Hoffenheim and HB Koge; matches start on October 5-6 and end on December 15-16

Monday 13 September 2021 12:51, UK

Chelsea players celebrate Pernille Harder&#39;s opening goal against Wolfsburg
Image: Chelsea have been drawn against Wolfsburg, Juventus and Servette in the group stage of this season's Women's Champions League

Chelsea have been drawn against Wolfsburg and Juventus in the group stage of this season's Women's Champions League, while Arsenal will play reigning champions Barcelona.

Chelsea lost last year's final to Barcelona in Gothenburg but were seeded in pot one for Monday's draw having won the Women's Super League.

In the competition's first-ever group stage, the Blues were placed in Group A and will come up against a Juventus team who have won the last four Serie A titles and are managed by former Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro.

Emma Hayes's side will also come up against DFB Pokal holders Wolfsburg, having beaten them in the quarter-finals last season, and Swiss champions Servette - who overcame Glasgow City to reach this stage of the competition.

Despite the tough draw, Chelsea will still be favourites to progress as group winners, with the top two from each of the four groups qualifying for the quarter-final stage this year.

Trending

Barcelona&#39;s Vicky Losada lifts the trophy after victory in the UEFA Women&#39;s Champions League final
Image: Barcelona's Vicky Losada lifts the trophy after beating Chelsea 4-0 in last season's Women's Champions League final

Arsenal came through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage having finished third in the WSL last season.

As well as facing Barcelona in Group C, the Gunners will take on Hoffenheim and HB Koge.

Also See:

Lyon, the most successful club in the competition's history with seven titles - including five consecutive wins from 2016 to 2020 - are in Group D with Bayern Munich.

Group-stage matches start on October 5-6 and end on December 15-16, with the final in Turin on May 22, 2022.

    Full draw:

    Group A: CHELSEA, Wolfsburg, Juventus, Servette

    Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Breidablik, Real Madrid, Kharkiv

    Group C: Barcelona, ARSENAL, Hoffenheim, HB Koge

    Group D: Bayern Munich, Lyon, BK Hacken, Benfica

    Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

    Win £250,000 on Tuesday with Super 6!

    Don't miss your chance to land £250,000 as the Champions League returns. Play for free, entries by 7:45pm Tuesday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    GolfPass on Sky Q