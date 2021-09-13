Women's Champions League: Chelsea face Wolfsburg and Juventus, Arsenal play Barcelona in 2021/22 group stage

Chelsea have been drawn against Wolfsburg and Juventus in the group stage of this season's Women's Champions League, while Arsenal will play reigning champions Barcelona.

Chelsea lost last year's final to Barcelona in Gothenburg but were seeded in pot one for Monday's draw having won the Women's Super League.

In the competition's first-ever group stage, the Blues were placed in Group A and will come up against a Juventus team who have won the last four Serie A titles and are managed by former Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro.

Emma Hayes's side will also come up against DFB Pokal holders Wolfsburg, having beaten them in the quarter-finals last season, and Swiss champions Servette - who overcame Glasgow City to reach this stage of the competition.

Despite the tough draw, Chelsea will still be favourites to progress as group winners, with the top two from each of the four groups qualifying for the quarter-final stage this year.

Image: Barcelona's Vicky Losada lifts the trophy after beating Chelsea 4-0 in last season's Women's Champions League final

Arsenal came through two qualifying rounds to reach the group stage having finished third in the WSL last season.

As well as facing Barcelona in Group C, the Gunners will take on Hoffenheim and HB Koge.

Lyon, the most successful club in the competition's history with seven titles - including five consecutive wins from 2016 to 2020 - are in Group D with Bayern Munich.

Group-stage matches start on October 5-6 and end on December 15-16, with the final in Turin on May 22, 2022.

Full draw:

Group A: CHELSEA, Wolfsburg, Juventus, Servette

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Breidablik, Real Madrid, Kharkiv

Group C: Barcelona, ARSENAL, Hoffenheim, HB Koge

Group D: Bayern Munich, Lyon, BK Hacken, Benfica