Emerson Royal exclusive Q&A: Tottenham defender on what rivalry means to him ahead of Arsenal clash

When it comes to ranking the intensity and drama of Premier League match-ups, there are very few that compare favourably with the North London derby.

It is a contest which rarely disappoints.

No fixture in Premier League history can match the 39 meetings in which both these teams have scored, while in the past 12 seasons stretching back to 2010/11, there have been more fouls (590) and more yellow cards (104) when Arsenal and Tottenham collide than in any other fixture.

Arsenal

For Emerson Royal, who in his time as a Real Betis player sampled the animosity of an Andalusian derby against Sevilla, a cauldron of noise awaits as Spurs prepare to make the four-mile trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Being part of a winning Tottenham team away at Arsenal for the first time in over a decade would instantly secure him cult-hero status.

What should commentators call you?

"I like how they continue to call me Emerson Royal, even after the first mention! I have on the back of my shirt E. Royal wherever I've been.

"Of course, it doesn't matter too much to me if I'm called 'Emerson' or 'Royal' but I know it's a rare name over here. It's a long name I know, but I like it!"

How would you describe yourself as a player?

"I'm a player with prominent physical attributes that likes to get forward, but I'm also very technical and comfortable in one-v-one situations.

"I'm someone who relishes duels both in the air and on the ground. I feel I've improved a lot in my ability to mark opponents, which is essential given my position."

Tell me about your formative years as a footballer, growing up in Brazil...

"My time at Ponte Preta and Atletico Mineiro was very important in my development.

"I was never actually played once in Ponte Preta's derby against Guarani which was a shame but I remember my debut for Atletico Mineiro was in fact in the Clássico Mineiro against Cruzeiro.

"Thankfully we won the game 1-0 and it was a unique feeling, in the same way that facing Arsenal as a Tottenham player will be for me on Sunday.

"You might finish your career having played a million games but these are the games that stick in your mind."

You've spoken previously about Dani Alves being your idol. What makes him such an inspiration to you?

"I've only had the privilege of speaking with him a couple of times on the phone. I had the opportunity of meeting him in the build-up to the Copa America but then he wasn't selected in the final squad.

"He's a contemporary idol for me as he's someone who ever since I was little has been winning titles wherever he's been.

"He's considered as one of the greatest right-backs of all time and the number of titles he's won during his career speak for themselves (with 43 trophies, Alves is the second-most decorated defender of all time in European competitions).

"I respect what he's achieved but I also have a lot of gratitude for the affection he has for me. When he spoke to me, he told me I had a lot of potential and he had many nice words to say about me as a person.

"When you're recognised in this way by someone who is a legend in the game, it makes you want to succeed even more."

It has been a turbulent summer for you, is that a fair assessment?

"Yes - that's exactly how I'd describe it having felt I was going to be at Barcelona this season. It was a very atypical moment for a footballer and in my life, essentially joining two clubs in one summer.

"It's certainly meant I've experienced something different that I had to quickly get used to. I had to make a difficult decision in a very short period of time, but from the moment I arrived here at Spurs I felt I'd made the right choice.

"I wouldn't say adapting to a new country and a new league has been complicated - it's just obviously very different to the convention of joining one club from another.

"There's still the language barrier that I am grappling with but for sure it will get easier as times passes."

Which players are helping you to bed in at Spurs?

"I get on well with Lucas [Moura] as a fellow Brazilian and the Spanish speakers such as Giovani [Lo Celso] who have been at the club for a while and who know what it's like being at Spurs and living in London.

"They've really helped me in every aspect to feel at home straightaway. Clearly, the manager speaks Portuguese so that has helped with understanding the message he wants to get across and his expectations of my role within the team.

"It's a goal of mine to pick up English as quickly as possible but I already understand what the manager is trying to implement. It's not something which is going to happen overnight but slowly I'll pick up the key English words in training.

"It's not just the Spanish and Portuguese speakers at the club. Everyone has really helped me settle in."

Do you feel learning the language is the biggest obstacle for you?

"For me, obstacles are there to be overcome. It's a phrase I like to take forward with me wherever I've been in life.

"Right now, clearly I need to learn the language and adapt to a new climate but to me this is a very small thing that I can overcome."

Has anyone stopped you on the street yet?

"I don't like to go out much so the truth is that it's not happened many times. I prefer to stay at home, go to restaurants by car so it's quite rare for me to get stopped by people on the street.

"Clearly, this is also all part of me adapting to being in a new country. But bit by bit, I'll go out a more and people will recognise me. I'm getting more and more advice over where to go out in London to help me adapt to my new home."

What does the rivalry with Arsenal mean to you?

"These are the best games. These are the types of games you really want to play in. I was fortunate enough to play in several Andalusian derbies between Real Betis and Sevilla and you look forward to them all week.

"You know how much they mean to the supporters and how passionate they are to win them. Rivalry is an integral part of sport and is what I love most about football. It's the best part of the job.

"The big games and the clasicos as we call them in Brazil - they make you feel alive just thinking about them. They're the first games you look to in the calendar and it's no different with Arsenal.

"These are the games that you remember at the end of your career. In Seville, the entire city came to a standstill whenever Betis played Sevilla.

"Here, clearly there's a different feeling as it's a much bigger city but the intensity is still there. Facing Arsenal so early on in my Spurs career is special and I know we'll do everything we can to emerge victorious."

Do you have any memories of the North London derby from growing up in Brazil?

"When I was little, I didn't have access to watching the Premier League on the television so I don't have recollections of previous battles.

"It's not like today in Brazil where there's coverage everywhere of the Premier League and La Liga. I'd watch the very top teams in Spain but that was about it.

"It wasn't as accessible as it is today but now I'm playing in them!"

You spoke in a previous interview with MARCA about Tottenham having a 'project' which enticed you to join. What do you understand this as being?

"I know I've moved to a massive club in the biggest league in world football. This is an excellent team full of top professionals and it's a team that is capable of competing to finish high up in the table.

"This is what the project means to me. I have a desire to develop at this club and they have made me feel very wanted. I'm very grateful to them for bringing me here.

"I can guarantee supporters that I'll give my all to help drive the club back to where I feel it belongs in the top positions as well as in cup competitions. That's the bare minimum they can expect from me."

