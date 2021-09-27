European Super League: UEFA dropping legal action against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

UEFA has dropped legal action against the three remaining clubs still committed to the so-called European Super League.

Proceedings against Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have been declared "null and void", UEFA said.

The three clubs had argued in court UEFA's attempt to punish them for setting up a breakaway league was against European competition law.

Image: The Premier League's 'big six' will no longer need to pay the fines imposed on them for trying to set up the European Super League

UEFA will also contact the other nine clubs involved in the attempted breakaway to tell them they will no longer need to pay the fines imposed on them for trying to set up the ESL in April.

The nine clubs are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Image: The attempted breakaway European Super League sparked mass protests at Premier League clubs

In May the nine clubs agreed to pay a combined fine of €15m and to have five per cent of their UEFA competitions revenues withheld for one season.

UEFA is dropping its legal action because it respects the Spanish judicial process and it believes it is not in its interests or the interests of its member associations to drag this out through the courts.

UEFA will continue to do whatever is necessary to stop a breakaway league from ever being formed and it reserves the right to restart legal proceedings if the project, or any similar project, is resurrected.