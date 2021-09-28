Euro 2020 champions Italy to play Copa America winners Argentina in June

European champions Italy will face Copa America winners Argentina next June, UEFA has announced.

The match between the continental champions is the latest step in closer co-operation between European football's governing body and its South American equivalent CONMEBOL.

UEFA said the exact date and venue for the match were still to be confirmed. The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples - named after the Argentina and Napoli star who died last year - is reportedly a contender.

Image: Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America final

The continued co-operation between the two confederations comes at a time when both have come out against FIFA's proposals to reform the international calendar, which include biennial World Cups.

UEFA said an agreement had been reached for this intercontinental match plus two further editions.

Image: Leonardo Bonucci scored the equaliser against England in the Euro 2020 final

A joint office will also be opened in London to work on future projects, UEFA said.

"By reaching this agreement, UEFA and CONMEBOL express their commitment to the development of football beyond their geographical zones, as a bridge uniting people, countries, continents and cultures," a statement read.

"The UEFA executive committee and the CONMEBOL Council also expressed a strong willingness to continue collaborating on other issues of mutual interest going forward."

The confederations signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding in February 2020.