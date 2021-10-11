EFL launches Green Clubs scheme to help its 72 member clubs make positive environmental improvements

The English Football League (EFL) has launched a league-wide scheme 'EFL Green Clubs' that will support teams across the country to make environmental improvements.

The EFL will partner with Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince and his environmental accreditation scheme 'GreenCode'.

It comes as Forest Green Rovers were recognised by the United Nations and FIFA as the world's greenest football club.

Image: The Green Club initiative hopes to promote positive environmental practices among its members

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "Climate change is one of the biggest challenges facing mankind today and therefore it is vitally important that the EFL and its clubs take steps to improve and minimise our environmental impact.

"Professional football will not be immune to the effects of the climate crisis and there has never been a more important time for the EFL and its clubs to make a collective commitment in this area.

"A number of our clubs are already taking practical steps to become more sustainable and using the expertise of the global leader in our ranks, we hope EFL Green Clubs will provide an opportunity for every club in our competition to continue, enhance or begin their journey to a more sustainable future."

Image: Forest Green were recently recognised as the world's greenest football club by the UN and FIFA

Across its 72 members, 'EFL Green Clubs' will provide an environmental rating and provide support and guidance to help clubs implement changes that will improve their environmental impact.

The EFL will also conduct a self-appraisal to ensure the organisation is promoting its own positive environmental practices, while supporting its member clubs with funding.

In addition, the EFL Trust, the charitable arm of the EFL, will be putting in place a Sustainable Development Coordinator and will be encouraging all Club Community Organisations to employ a Sustainable Development Officer.

Image: Forest Green Rovers owner Dale Vince and his environmental accreditation scheme GreenCode are partnering with the EFL

Dale Vince, founder of GreenCode, added: "GreenCode distils everything we've learned from a decade of greening up Forest Green Rovers - and creating the global standard in sustainability.

"We're here to help anybody on the road to net zero - that's what GreenCode is for. We're excited to get this initiative off the ground and the icing on the cake for us is to be launching with our very own league, the EFL.

"By embracing sustainability as an issue and a collective responsibility serves as a perfect example to others."