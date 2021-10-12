Dimitar Berbatov: Former Man Utd striker fails in bid to become new Bulgarian Football Union President

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov was attempting to oust Borislav Mihaylov, who has been re-elected as president after spending the majority of the last 16 years in the role

By PA Media

Tuesday 12 October 2021 16:57, UK

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has announced his intention to become the next President of the Bulgarian FA
Image: Dimitar Berbatov has failed in his bid to become president of the Bulgarian FA

Dimitar Berbatov has failed in his bid to become the next president of the Bulgarian Football Association after Borislav Mihaylov was re-elected.

Former Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham striker Berbatov had hoped to bring "radical change" in the role, aided by fellow ex-Premier League players Stiliyan Petrov and Martin Petrov.

But at a meeting in Sofia, incumbent president Mihaylov won a further four-year term having received more than 50 per cent of the votes cast in the opening round of the ballot.

Forty-year-old Berbatov gained 230 votes, 11 fewer than Mihaylov's 241, while the other eight were in favour of Hristo Portochanov.

AP - Borislav Mihailov speaks during press conference in Sofia, Bulgaria, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. The president of Bulgaria...s Football Union Borislav Mihaylov handed in his resignation to the executive committee of the union on Friday. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)..
Image: Borislav Mihaylov has instead been re-elected as president

A statement on the Bulgarian FA website read: "Bulgarian football clubs re-elected Borislav Mihaylov as their president for the next four years.

Trending

"In front of the eyes of all of Bulgaria and all those present in the hall, the representatives of the clubs gave their support for Mihaylov in the competition of the other five candidates, who publicly assessed the transparency and democracy of the vote."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov told Sky Sports News before the election that he expected to win

Former Reading goalkeeper Mihaylov has been in office for much of the last 16 years.

Also See:

The 58-year-old resigned the position two years ago in the wake of black England players being racially abused during their 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win in Bulgaria.

Mihail Kasabov initially stepped in as temporary president, before Mihaylov returned to power in April of this year after it emerged his resignation had never been accepted by the FA's executive committee.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema