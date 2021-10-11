Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland: 2022 World Cup Qualifier preview, team news, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news ahead of the World Cup Qualifier between Bulgaria and Northern Ireland on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

Jonny Evans has not joined up with the Northern Ireland squad after it was confirmed a recent illness had hampered the Leicester defender as well as his long-standing foot injury.

"He's felt under the weather and he's not been able to get into Leicester to train, and not been able to travel," manager Ian Baraclough said.

Of Evans' injury, he added: "It's worrying for everybody, myself, Leicester and Jonny himself. He's not only got to think about his foot for the rest of his career but also after football as well. I believe he has made great strides with it and Jonny is a lot happier with where he is.

"The illness has probably more than the foot held him back a little bit, but it's only those decisions that between myself, Brendan (Rodgers) and Jonny, we've taken not to risk him, but he'll be back in training at Leicester and in with an outside chance to play against Manchester United at the weekend."

Full-back Ryan McLaughlin is also out of the game in Sofia.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the World Cup European qualifying group C match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland.

What the manager said…

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough has told his players to forget about the frustration of Saturday's defeat to Switzerland as they prepare to face Bulgaria in Sofia on Tuesday.

A controversial red card for Jamal Lewis contributed to a 2-0 defeat in Geneva which effectively ended hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup.

"You have to put that to the back of your mind," Baraclough said. "Yes, we didn't get the decision we wanted, and we felt hard done by, but tomorrow is a fresh game, a different referee, a different country, and we take each game by its own merits."

Though the door to Qatar is all but closed to Northern Ireland, Baraclough said Tuesday's game was still important as they look to improve their seeding and avoid the sort of qualifying draws they have faced in the last two campaigns.

"It doesn't get much tougher than Germany and the Netherlands (in Euro 2020 qualifying) and then Italy and Switzerland now," he said. "They were the two seeds on pot two and it's always going to be a tough ask.

"You hope that next time you put yourself in a position where the rankings are a little bit more favourable, you get a more favourable draw, though there are no easy games and even if you get that favourable draw you still have to take care of business.

"When it comes around, we'll be that bit more experienced and hopefully have a bigger squad to choose from and that can make us stronger."

How to follow

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm, kick-off 7.45pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats