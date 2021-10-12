Hungary fans clash with police during World Cup Qualifier against England at Wembley

Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley during Tuesday's World Cup Qualifier against England.

One fan has been arrested for a 'racially aggravated public order offence following comments made to a steward'.

Jeers could be heard from the away end as the England players took a knee to show their support for the fight against racism before kick-off.

Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward.



Clashes then broke out in the away section, with police using batons in an attempt to control the crowd before appearing to be forced into the concourse.

The police subsequently announced one arrest had been made.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

An FA statement read: "We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight's FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium.

"We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA."

Sky Sports' Peter Smith, at Wembley, said: "Someone in the Hungary section held up an anti-taking-a-knee banner as the players made those symbolic gestures.

"In contrast, the England supporters applauded the players' action."

Last month's meeting between the sides in Budapest was marred by racist abuse aimed at England duo Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham.

FIFA ordered Hungary to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following the racist behaviour of their supporters.

