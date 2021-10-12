England 1-1 Hungary player ratings: Harry Kane struggles as Gareth Southgate's side held to disappointing draw

A close-range finish from John Stones cancelled out Roland Sallai's penalty but England couldn't find a winner as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary. Here, we rate the individual performances on a frustrating night for Gareth Southgate's side.

Jordan Pickford - 6

Restored to the side after Sam Johnstone was handed a start against Andorra. Went the wrong way for Sallai's penalty but had little else to do, with Hungary failing to muster any shots on target from open play.

Kyle Walker - 6

Given more of a defensive remit than fellow full-back Shaw. Did not have too many problems at the back but some of his long-range passing was a little wayward.

John Stones - 8

A good night for the centre-back, who remains a key figure for Southgate despite struggling for playing time at Manchester City. Took his goal well and went close to a second when he headed narrowly wide. Defended well and completed 94 of his 97 passes.

Tyrone Mings - 6

Not as assured as his centre-back partner. Seems to have cemented his status as England's third-choice centre-back behind Stones and the absent Harry Maguire but struggled with the movement of Hungary's forwards at times.

Luke Shaw - 5

Conceded the penalty for Hungary's opener when he was penalised for a high boot on Loic Nego. Earned a booking for that misjudgement and while he had some good moments going forward, he looked unconvincing defensively throughout.

Declan Rice - 6

A difficult night for the West Ham player, who was often outnumbered defensively due to Southgate's decision to field an attack-minded midfield in the absence of Rice's usual partner Kalvin Phillips. Worked hard, though, and only misplaced one of his 65 passes.

Phil Foden - 6

Handed another chance to impress in midfield following his eye-catching display against Andorra. Not as influential this time around and occasionally caught out of position defensively, although his outstanding delivery for Stones' equaliser was another reminder of his quality.

Mason Mount - 5

Fortunate he was not punished when a loose pass in the first half allowed Hungary to spring forward on the break. Typically tenacious off the ball, making four tackles and three interceptions, but sloppy on it and, like Foden, sometimes left Rice exposed.

Jack Grealish - 7

Lined up on the left-hand side, where he combined effectively with Shaw, and relished the freedom to drift across the front line. Won the free-kick for England's equaliser on the right and caused Hungary problems until he was surprisingly taken off for Bukayo Saka.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Attempted more shots (three) and completed more dribbles (four) than anyone else but lacked composure at key moments. Headed straight at Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi in the first half and spurned a one-on-one against him in the second.

Harry Kane - 5

Another subdued showing from a player who continues to look out of sorts. Denied an early goal by some last-ditch Hungary defending and let down by poor control on other occasions. Sent Sterling through on goal with one fine pass in the second half but only had 19 touches overall and his sliced effort shortly before his withdrawal summed up his night.

SUBS

Bukayo Saka - 6

Had some good attacking moments after replacing Grealish although almost cost England a goal when he was robbed near his own box. Fortunately, Filip Holender blazed his shot over.

Jordan Henderson - 6

Brought on in place of Sterling as Southgate rejigged his midfield but his passing radar looked a little off.

Tammy Abraham - 6

Headed a late opportunity wide - although it would have been ruled out for offside. Replaced by Ollie Watkins in stoppage time due to an injury.

Ollie Watkins - n/a

Only on the pitch for a few minutes after Abraham was forced off but did at least manage a shot on target when he fired at Gulacsi.

What's next?

England will play their final two World Cup Qualifiers in November - hosting Albania at Wembley on Friday November 12 before a trip to San Marino on Monday November 15.

Hungary play on the same days, hosting San Marino before finishing off their campaign away to Poland.