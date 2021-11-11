Significant number of EFL clubs want to support homeless charity Shelter on Boxing Day after Premier League snub

A significant number of EFL clubs are interested in wearing their away kits at home matches on Boxing Day in a bid to raise funds for homeless charity Shelter.

The support from EFL teams comes after the Premier League refused clubs permission to take part in the fundraising initiative on Boxing Day, which would see unused home shirts signed by players and then auctioned off.

Sky Sports News understands the EFL has no problem with its clubs getting involved in the campaign.

A Premier League spokesperson on Tuesday said: "The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season however we aren't able to support all centrally.

"Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham are among the teams playing at home on Boxing Day.

Sky Sports News has asked the nine Premier League clubs playing at home on Boxing Day if they would be willing to support the campaign if the league allowed it.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said: "We believe 'home' means everything. We want to use the positive power of football this Christmas, and our shared connection to 'home', to raise awareness of homelessness and what we can all do to fight it.

"Since the start of the pandemic more than 180,000 households have lost their homes and been made homeless - many of them are families with children hidden away in grim temporary hostels. That's why we have been speaking to people across the football community to launch #NoHomeKit.

"No Home Kit is a simple Boxing Day campaign where clubs and fans swap their home colours for their away or third kit. This will powerfully show their support for all those without a safe home today.

"We want as many teams, players and fans as possible to join #NoHomeKit and work with us to help those experiencing the harsh realities of homelessness this winter.

"Everyone involved in #NoHomeKit can do something special by bringing the entire football community together to fight the housing emergency."