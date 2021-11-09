Premier League clubs refused permission to wear away kits on Boxing Day for homeless charity

The Premier League has refused clubs permission to wear their away kits at home matches on Boxing Day in a bid to raise funds for homeless charity Shelter.

Shelter are understood to have sent a detailed presentation to the nine Premier League clubs playing at home on December 26 about the issue of homelessness and how they could help.

Unused home shirts were to be signed by players and then auctioned off.

A Premier League spokesperson said: "The Premier League receives a large number of requests from charities every season however we aren't able to support all centrally.

"Clubs are entitled to support charitable causes, and we encourage clubs to do so, provided it is in compliance with Premier League rules."

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham are among the teams playing at home on Boxing Day.

Sky Sports News understands that the EFL, however, have no problem with clubs getting involved in the campaign.