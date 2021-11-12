Man Utd Women to play historic first game in front of fans at Old Trafford against Everton in March 2022

Manchester United Women are set to play their first game at Old Trafford in front of fans when they face Everton in March 2022.

The Women's Super League fixture, currently scheduled for a 12pm kick-off on March 27, will be supporters' first opportunity to attend a women's match at the venue.

United have played at Old Trafford in the WSL once before, a 2-0 win over West Ham last season, but the match was held behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Their regular home is at Leigh Sports Village, where the arena holds 12,000 spectators - 64,000 fewer than the men's stadium.

Image: Man Utd played against West Ham behind closed doors in March 2021

Reacting to the news, head coach Marc Skinner said: "It's a really exciting opportunity and another fantastic milestone for this team to play at Old Trafford in front of thousands of fans.

"We are so thankful for the continuous support they have given us, and I hope that they turn out in big numbers and get behind the team as much as possible for what will be a really special moment for everyone involved."

🏟 #MUWomen will return to Old Trafford early next year for a historic first match in front of the club's fans ❤️



🔴 @ManUtdWomen#MUFC | #WomensFootballWeekend — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 12, 2021

Collette Roche, Chief Operating Officer, added: "This is going to be a significant moment for the women's team and the club.

"We hosted a match at Old Trafford last season but that was behind closed doors, so we are eagerly anticipating this opportunity to have thousands of United fans supporting Marc and his squad at Old Trafford.

"We encourage all fans interested to secure a ticket early for what will be a terrific occasion."