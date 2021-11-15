World Cup: Championship to be paused during Qatar 2022 showpiece next, but League One and Two will continue

Championship action will be paused for almost a month during the 2022 World Cup but fixtures will continue in League One and League Two.

The World Cup, traditionally held during the summer, is scheduled to be staged between November 21 and December 18 next year in Qatar.

The English Football League (EFL) has adjusted its schedule to accommodate the international tournament, with a break in Championship matches planned from November 13 to December 9.

That period includes the World Cup group stage, plus the opening round of knockout games.

The EFL also confirmed the fourth round of the Carabao Cup would be scheduled for the week between the World Cup final and the Premier League's resumption on Boxing Day.

"Match round 16 in the Championship, set to take place on Saturday, November 12, will be the final round of fixtures played ahead of the call-up period for the tournament, which begins on Monday, November 14," read an EFL statement.

"The Championship will resume on December 10 2022 following the culmination of the World Cup group stages, whilst League One and League Two fixtures will continue as normal."

Individual fixtures in League One and League Two could still be postponed during the World Cup, subject to existing international call-up criteria being met.

All three divisions will begin the 2022-23 season on the weekend of Saturday, July 30, with the final round of the regular campaign set for the weekend of Saturday, May 6.

Play-off finals are scheduled to be played between May 27 and 29.