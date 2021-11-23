Aaron Ramsey: What's gone wrong for former Arsenal midfielder at Juventus?

Aaron Ramsey is not expected to be involved when Juventus face Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League group game.

The 30-year-old scored twice in Wales' 5-1 win over Belarus during the international break but suffered an injury on his return to Juventus which caused him to miss their Serie A meeting with Lazio on Saturday and makes him a doubt for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The injury represents just the latest setback for a player who has struggled to make the desired impact at Juventus following his 2019 free transfer from Arsenal, where he scored 64 goals in 369 games.

Ramsey made 65 appearances for the Turin giants across his first two campaigns but endured numerous spells out of the side.

This season under Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to the club in May to succeed Andrea Pirlo, the situation has worsened. Ramsey has only appeared five times in total. He has not started back-to-back games for the club since March.

What's gone wrong for him in Italy? And could he return to the Premier League when the transfer window opens in January? Sky in Italy reporter Francesco Cosatti answers our questions.

What were the expectations of Ramsey when he arrived at Juventus?

FC: "Expectations were high. The only doubts were about his physical condition, with the knowledge that the Welshman's best football had been a few years ago. But by choosing him, Juventus secured a player of the highest level who was much appreciated both on and off the pitch."

What was the view in Italy on him as a player and his time at Arsenal?

FC: "There was a clear awareness of what his path at Arsenal had been. He was one of their most important players of the last decade. He was seen as a versatile player who could move between midfield and attack without too much difficulty, and a player who could score goals and play box to box."

Image: Aaron Ramsey said a tearful goodbye to Arsenal in 2019

Was it seen as a good deal for Juventus?

FC: "The fact that it was a free transfer, with his contract the only expense to Juventus, made it seem like a really good deal. Ramsey had a very good reputation. The fans were aware of his advancing years but believed he was a potential starter in the team - or at least a European-level squad player."

So what has gone wrong for him?

FC: "There are many aspects. First of all, the many injuries and physical problems. Ramsey has never finished two consecutive games in full at Juventus. This season, he has played 112 minutes across five appearances. It is really too little.

"The pandemic has also changed all the habits of the players, in terms of how they work, and from that point of view it has certainly been more complicated for him.

"Then there is the triple change of coach in three years, from Maurizio Sarri, to Pirlo, to Allegri. This last season is definitely the most difficult for him."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ramsey reflects on scoring twice for Wales in their 5-1 win over Belarus in World Cup qualifying group E

How do the Juve hierarchy and fans feel when they see him putting in superb performances for Wales?

FC: "I can only answer as far as the Juventus fans are concerned: they are surprised and wonder why in Italy Ramsey is unable to produce the same high-level performances.

"In Italy there is talk of 'Doctor Aaron' and 'Mister Ramsey' to make people understand his dual experience as a footballer. Right now, they are quite disappointed with his performances for Juventus."

Is he popular with his team-mates in the Juventus dressing room?

FC: "The team-mates have a high regard for Aaron. He is a nice guy who fits right in in the locker room. He is very polite and appreciated by all the staff on a human level."

Image: While his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale is regarded as an isolated figure at Real Madrid, Ramsey is popular in the Juventus dressing room

Has Ramsey said anything about why it's not worked out?

FC: "Last week, from the national team headquarters in Wales, he implied he had not been 'managed correctly' by Juventus, and that, with Wales, he is given more rest and recovery time after games, unlike at Juventus.

"But then, the day after Ramsey came back to Turin from the international break, he suffered a physical problem and he wasn't able to join the squad for the match against Lazio."

Is there a future for Ramsey at Juventus?

FC: "I believe January could be a defining month for Ramsey. Probably a new experience would motivate the player more and free up a place in midfield where Juventus could look for a new profile of player."

Will they let him leave permanently?

FC: "We know that Juventus are ready to listen to any interesting offers for Ramsey. He is not seen as non-transferable. The fact he only has five appearances in Serie A and the Champions League this season shows he is not a priority for the manager."

Image: Ramsey remains a key figure for the national team, despite his Juventus woes

Is the next stop for Ramsey a return to the Premier League?

FC: "There are no rumours in Italy at the moment about a possible return to England."

If he does leave, how will his time at Juventus be judged?

FC: "If Ramsey leaves Juventus, I am sure that in future we would be talking about a high-level European player who, due to too many physical problems, was unable to show all his talent.

"Off the pitch, he will be remembered as an exceptional young man and professional, who is highly regarded for his character and human value."