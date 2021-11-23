Pep Guardiola calls Mauricio Pochettino a 'top manager' amid links to Manchester United job

Pep Guardiola says Mauricio Pochettino is an "excellent manager", despite not having won as many trophies as some of his peers.

Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job, in the wake of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, but his current focus is on an enticing Champions League clash at the Etihad on Wednesday, between his Paris Saint-Germain team and Guardiola's Manchester City.

Prior to taking charge of PSG, Pochettino had a successful stint with Spurs, but he failed to win any silverware with the London club and his title bid in France fell short last season.

However, Guardiola says the Argentine is fully deserving of his place among the game's elite coaches, and thinks he will be even more formidable than when his Spurs side knocked City out of the Champions League in 2019.

"I'm pretty sure the managers get better," said Guardiola.

"Every season we go through, you have a lot of learnings, and I'm pretty sure he's an excellent manager.

"You can be a top manager and not win titles. The managers that have the chance to win the titles are at top, top clubs with good investments and exceptional players.

"Otherwise, for managers, it is impossible to win.

"That doesn't mean the managers in the Championship or not in the top six of the Premier League cannot be excellent managers in tactics, communication, leading.

Image: Jack Grealish could be fit to return for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday

"It's not necessary to win titles."

PSG have a glittering array of attacking talent at their disposal, and can be expected to adopt a more positive approach than some clubs who visit City.

Guardiola expects his side to adapt and said: "When we are six seasons with one team, we face all ways to face opponents.

Image: Lionel Messi is one of the many stars among the PSG line-up

"We played aggressive (teams), some sit back.

"Everyone knows the quality and personality that PSG have. It will be completely different to the game against Everton. (last weekend)."

City need just a point from the Group A clash to secure a place in the last 16, as they continue to try and improve on last season's effort, when they were beaten finalists.

Guardiola said: "Every season is tougher to qualify from the group stages and go to the last 16.

"The opponents, managers, players and competition are tougher.

"Tomorrow, we have our first chance to qualify for the next round. For the club that would be so good."

City remain without Kevin De Bruyne after he tested positive for coronavirus but Jack Grealish may be in contention to return after injury.