Champions League state of play: Who has qualified from group stage and when is draw for knockout rounds?

Liverpool are into the last-16 of the Champions League - but who will they meet in the knockout rounds?

Jurgen Klopp's side sealed top spot in Group B with two games to spare thanks to a 2-0 win over an Atletico Madrid side who were reduced to 10 men in the first half in the last round of fixtures.

The other English sides still have some work to join them, with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United yet to confirm their passage to the knockouts.

So who is already qualified and when will we know who faces who in the first knockout round of this year's Champions League? Read on to find out...

Image: Diogo Jota celebrates after putting Liverpool 1-0 up against Atletico Madrid at Anfield

Who has qualified for the last-16?

Liverpool, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax.

When is the draw for the last-16?

The Champions League last-16 draw takes place in Nyon, Switzerland on December 13.

How does the draw work?

The eight group winners will be seeded and drawn against the eight group runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own country.

The group winners will play the first leg of their last-16 tie away from home.

When are the last-16 ties?

The last-16 ties will be split across different weeks, with the first legs taking place on 15-16 February and 22-23 February.

The second legs are then on 8-9 March and 15-16 March.

Champions League state of play

There are still three teams in contention of reaching the last 16 - leaders Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge.

City will qualify with one game to spare if they beat PSG on Wednesday. A draw would also see both sides progress if Club Brugge fail to win against RB Leipzig.

Liverpool have qualified as group winners with two games to spare. Porto could advance with Jurgen Klopp's side if they beat Liverpool at Anfield and AC Milan also win against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

If Liverpool and AC Milan both win this week, it would leave Porto needing to win at home against Atletico in their final group match to qualify.

Group C

Ajax are already through as group winners, but the second qualification spot could rest on the result of Borussia Dortmund's trip to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday.

Dortmund would qualify with a win ahead of the final round of fixtures by virtue of their better head-to-head record against the Portuguese club.

The same would also apply if Sporting win by more than one goal, the margin of their defeat in the reverse fixture in Germany. Dortmund are at home to Besiktas on the final matchday with Sporting travelling to Amsterdam.

Group D

Inter Milan and Real Madrid can both qualify in matchweek five with victories over Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol respectively.

The European giants face each other at the Bernabeu on December 7, which would then decide which club finishes top of Group D.

But if Moldovan champions Tiraspol were to complete a double over Real, they would move above Carlo Ancelotti's side by virtue of their record against the Spanish club.

Group E

Bayern Munich have already booked their place in the last 16, and they will be joined by Barcelona if the Catalans defeat Benfica.

Barcelona will look to book their spot with a win on Tuesday night at the Nou Camp prior to a trip to Germany in their final game.

A Benfica victory would leave them in pole position to qualify with a home game against Dynamo Kyiv to follow.

If Man Utd beat Villarreal on Tuesday evening, they will go through to the knockout rounds with a game to spare. United head into Matchday 5 top of Group F on goal difference, and level on seven points with Unai Emery's side.

Both Atalanta and Young Boys can mathematically reach the last 16, sitting in third and fourth with five points and three points respectively.

Group G

RB Salzburg will progress to the knockout stage with a win over Lille in matchweek five. However, this group remains wide open with all four teams able to qualify.

Champions League holders Chelsea, who were beaten in the reverse fixture in September, trail leaders Juventus by three points after four games in Group H. They need to avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge to confirm their place in the round of 16.

Zenit St Petersburg can still mathematically reach the knockout rounds, but their Champions League campaign will be ended if Chelsea gain a point against Juventus. Malmo are bottom of Group H and cannot qualify.