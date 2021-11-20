RB Leipzig vs Man City in Champions League to be played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases in Germany

"Following a rise in Covid-19 rates in Germany, regional authorities will be placing the state of Saxony into partial lockdown," said a club statement from Manchester City, who are due to face RB Leipzig on December 7

Saturday 20 November 2021 15:51, UK

Man City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in September
Image: Man City beat RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium in September

Manchester City’s Champions League match against RB Leipzig will be played behind closed doors due to new measures introduced following a rise in Covid-19 cases in Germany.

Bundesliga side Leipzig's next three home games will be held without fans in the ground, with regional authorities set to place the state of Saxony into partial lockdown.

City are due to face Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on December 7 in their final match of Group A.

"Following a rise in Covid-19 rates in Germany, regional authorities will be placing the state of Saxony into partial lockdown," said a club statement from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side top their group, one point clear of Paris Saint-Germain, with Leipzig bottom with one point from their first four games ahead of the penultimate round of games this week.

Trending

City won the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium 6-3 on September 15.

Also See:

Leipzig's home league games against Bayer Leverkusen on November 28 and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 11 will also be played without fans.

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

The Champions League returns, with the £250,000 Super 6 jackpot up for grabs. Play for free, entries by 7:45.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema