Fan-led review chaired by Tracey Crouch to call for independent football regulator

A fan-led review is set to call on ministers to create an independent regulator for football.

The review, which has been chaired by Conservative MP and former sports minister Tracey Crouch, is to recommend that a regulator be created to run a licensing system for clubs.

To obtain a licence, clubs would have to prove they are financially viable and properly run.

The regulator would also oversee a tougher fit and proper person test for owners, and would have the power to withdraw licences if clubs tried to join breakaway competitions.

The Conservatives had committed to holding a review after the collapse of Bury in 2019, with the review starting after the failed attempt to launch the European Super League in April.

The final report is also expected to call for Premier League parachute payments to be shared more equally between EFL clubs.

It will also recommend the setting up of fan advisory boards. Fans would have the final say on fundamental decisions such as ground relocation and the changing of club colours and badges.

Crouch could also recommend that trials are held to establish whether the ban on drinking alcohol in the stands should be lifted.