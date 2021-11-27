Women's World Cup qualifying: Abi Harrison rescues a 1-1 draw for Scotland; Wales hammer Greece

Scotland now trail group leaders Spain, who they play on Tuesday, by two points; Wales keeping tabs on France in Group I

Saturday 27 November 2021 08:53, UK

Abi Harrison celebrates her equaliser in the 1-1 draw
Image: Abi Harrison celebrates her equaliser in the 1-1 draw

Abi Harrison's last-gasp header rescued a 1-1 draw for Scotland against Ukraine at Hampden Park while Wales thumped Greece 5-0.

Scotland trailed to Roksolana Kravchuk's first-half strike but Harrison's late intervention deep into injury time meant they remain unbeaten in Group B.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side were fortunate to get away with a below-par display as the Bristol City forward stooped to convert Lana Clelland's cross with virtually the last play of the match.

It means Scotland trail group leaders Spain, who they play on Tuesday, by two points.

Meanwhile, Wales had no problems against Greece, roaring to a 5-0 victory.

Wales remain on the tails of France in Group I in second place.

Ceri Holland scored twice while Sophie Ingle, Kayleigh Green and Natasha Harding all got in on the act.

