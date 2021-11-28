Burnley vs Tottenham: Premier League clash called off after heavy snow covers Turf Moor pitch

Sunday's Premier League game between Burnley and Tottenham at Turf Moor has been called off due to heavy snow.

The announcement was made shortly after both sides had named their teams for the match, which was due to kick-off at 2pm.

Attempts to clear the pitch were in vain as the undersoil heating struggled to cope and snow fell as quickly as it could be removed.

Spurs had been late to arrive at Turf Moor, arriving a little over an hour before kick-off, and officials had waited until both managers were present before making a final decision.

Turf Moor's undersoil heating had been on overnight but was unable to cope with the conditions.

Burnley tweeted that the game had been called off "due to concerns with the playing surface and surrounding areas".

No details have yet been given regarding the rescheduling of the game.

