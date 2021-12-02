John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder expected to resume training next week following collapse

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades' win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23; Sheffield United travel to Cardiff this weekend and then host QPR on December 13, live on Sky Sports, when Fleck could return to the squad

Thursday 2 December 2021 16:03, UK

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck (PA)
Image: Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to return to training next week

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck is expected to resume training next week following his collapse on the pitch at Reading.

The 30-year-old was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure during the second half of the Blades' win at the Madejski Stadium on November 23.

Fleck sat out Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Bristol City - a match he was actually suspended for after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against the Royals.

PA - Fleck was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch
Image: Fleck was stretchered off after collapsing on the pitch at Reading

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom delivered a positive update on the Scotland international in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

He said: "He's been in again today. He's got the all clear from the specialists so we're going to introduce him into training next week.

"He's been doing some running with (sports scientist) Lee McMahon and hopefully we'll have him back next week."

Heckingbottom's side travel to Cardiff this weekend and then host QPR on December 13, live on Sky Sports, when Fleck could return to the squad.

