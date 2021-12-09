Kalvin Phillips: Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa not ruling out shoulder surgery for midfielder

Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips could undergo shoulder surgery as Leeds determine whether the midfielder faces an extended spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The England international has been battling a shoulder problem since sustaining the injury against West Brom at the end of last season.

Phillips, 26, along with Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford all picked up hamstring injuries in Leeds' draw with Brentford on Sunday, with Bielsa unclear on a timeframe for their return to fitness.

Reports have indicated Phillips may miss the next two months.

"The time they will be out is subject to their evolution, and I can't express myself any clearer in that sense," Bielsa said.

"If the time that [Phillips] needs to recover from this [hamstring] injury exceeds the one that he needs to recover from his shoulder, then it makes sense.

"But as we don't know how long he is going to take to recover from his current injury, I can't apply that common sense."

Bamford had come off the bench to score a stoppage-time equaliser against Brentford at the weekend after a near three-month injury absence with an ankle injury.

Leeds, who sit 16th in the Premier League ahead of the latest round of fixtures, visit Chelsea on Saturday, aiming to extend a three-game unbeaten run.

