Hibernian manager search: Alex Neil, Derek McInnes, David Gray could be on shortlist to replace Jack Ross

Hibernian are searching for a new manager after sacking Jack Ross, but who will they appoint as his replacement?

Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at Livingston was Hibs' seventh loss in their last nine league games, and leaves them outside the top six in the Scottish Premiership table.

Former club captain David Gray, alongside coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson, will take charge of the side for Saturday's trip to St Mirren.

It remains to be seen if they'll remain in the dugout for Tuesday's visit of Dundee and the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic on December 19 at Hampden Park.

Here, we outline some of the contenders that could be in line to replace Ross...

Alex Neil

Out of work since his four-year reign at Preston ended in March, the 40-year-old appears to be the standout candidate in the eyes of supporters. Shone in his first job at Hamilton, where his team relegated Hibs in a play-off in 2014, and was head-hunted by Norwich, where he was in charge for two years before taking over at Deepdale in 2017.

Derek McInnes

Also currently unattached after leaving Aberdeen in March. Enjoyed a largely fruitful eight-year reign at Pittodrie where he won the League Cup in 2014 and consistently had them in the top four of the top flight. Would certainly tick plenty of boxes.

Callum Davidson

The 45-year-old former Scotland international's stock was sky-high after he oversaw a historic cup double for St Johnstone in his first season as a manager. He was briefly linked with the Preston job earlier this week, but Saints' struggles so far this term would appear to make him a less attractive option than he might have been a few months ago.

David Gray

The 33-year-old former club captain, who scored the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, has been placed in caretaker charge. Retired from playing at the end of last season to become first-team coach. Highly-regarded at Easter Road and has ambitions to become a manager but it may be too early for him to be considered for the role just yet.

Kevin Thomson

Another former Hibs captain, 37-year-old Thomson is further on in his development than Gray after starting his own coaching academy, managing Rangers' youngsters, then making an impressive start to his senior managerial career with League Two side Kelty Hearts this term.

Alan Stubbs

Enjoyed two largely progressive years as Hibs head coach between 2014 and 2016 which culminated in him winning the Scottish Cup before joining Rotherham. Has spoken previously about being open to an Easter Road return although his struggles in his last two jobs, at Rotherham and St Mirren, could count against him.

Neil Lennon

Another previous Hibs manager who spent two-and-a-half-years at the club immediately after Stubbs. Won promotion from the Championship in his first season, then oversaw a fourth-place finish in the Premiership the following year before things started to unravel after the departures of key midfielders John McGinn, Scott Allan and Dylan McGeouch at the start of his third season. Out of work since leaving Celtic earlier this year.

Steve Kean

The former Blackburn manager was hired as Hibs' academy director last month, so is viewed as a contender by virtue of already being on the payroll. Would be a surprise if he was given the job since he has not been included in the three-man interim management team and would be an underwhelming appointment among supporters.

Former Hibernian midfielder Stuart Lovell believes former Preston manager Alex Neil should replace Jack Ross as the club's new head coach

Former Hibernian player Stuart Lovell has backed Neil to replace Ross at Easter Road.

The former Preston North End boss has worked with Hibs CEO Ben Kensell at Norwich and last managed in Scotland during a two-year spell at Hamilton Accies.

"Alex is someone that has managed in the Scottish Premiership and a couple of clubs in England," said Lovell.

"His attacking style of football would be well suited.

"Neil Lennon is still highly regarded and well respected by Hibs fans - he had an excellent team and style of play that the fans warmed to.

"Derek McInnes did a fantastic job at Aberdeen for many years and is out of work too. You've got three big names there who could take the club forward if given the opportunity."

Former Hibernian striker Andy Walker says he is 'surprised' at the timing of the club's decision to sack head coach Jack Ross, with just nine days to go before he was due to lead out the team in the Scottish League Cup final

Sky Sports' Andy Walker has described Hibs' decision to part ways with Ross as a surprising one given how close the club are to playing in the Scottish League Cup final.

Discussing the sacking, Walker believes that Ross deserved the chance to lead Hibs out at Hampden Park against Celtic.

"I understand that the League Cup final is on the horizon and I have got to say I am very surprised at the speed of it," Walker told Sky Sports News.

"I think Jack deserved the chance to lead the team out in the cup final, especially after that semi-final victory over Rangers.

"There is a chance next week to get a trophy, albeit a difficult one against an in-form Celtic side, but I do think Jack deserved the chance to possibly get Hibs a trophy."