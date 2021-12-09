Jack Ross: Hibernian sack head coach following Livingston defeat

Jack Ross has been sacked as Hibernian head coach following Wednesday's 1-0 loss at Livingston.

The defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena was Hibs' seventh loss in their last nine league games, and leaves them seventh in the Scottish Premiership table.

Assistant head coach John Potter has also departed the club along with Ross, ending his two-year term at Hibs.

Ross, 45, who took charge at Easter Road in November 2019 following spells at Alloa, St Mirren and Sunderland, had said he accepted full responsibility for the club's poor run of form.

Ross told Sky Sports after the Livingston defeat: "That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me. We were not good enough in all aspects of our play.

"That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It's my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership."

Image: Paul Hanlon was one of two Hibernian players sent off against Livingston

Hibs' recent struggles contrast greatly with their start to the season, where - fresh from signing a two-year contract extension - Ross and his side were unbeaten in the league until a 2-1 defeat at Rangers on October 3.

They did get revenge for that loss by reaching the Scottish League Cup final with victory over Rangers at Hampden Park, to set up a meeting with Celtic on December 19.

Last campaign, the Edinburgh club finished third in the Scottish Premiership table for the first time in 16 years and reached the Scottish Cup final, only to lose to double cup winners St Johnstone.

Sky Sports News can confirm that youth coach Eddie May will take training on Thursday along with coach and former club captain David Gray.

With the assistance of coaches May and Craig Samson, Gray will take caretaker charge of Hibs' trip to Paisley to face St Mirren on Saturday pending a permanent appointment, before Tuesday's visit of Dundee.

Hibs' chief executive Ben Kensell commented: "Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties.

"We thank Jack and John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

"We wish them all the best in their future endeavours. The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course."

Sky Sports' Andy Walker has described Hibs' decision to part ways with Ross as a surprising one given how close the club are to playing in the Scottish League Cup final.

Discussing the sacking, Walker believes that Ross deserved the chance to lead Hibs out at Hampden Park against Celtic in ten days' time, as reward for getting the club to the final.

"I understand that the League Cup final is on the horizon and I have got to say I am very surprised at the speed of it," Walker told Sky Sports News.

"I think Jack deserved the chance to lead the team out in the cup final, especially after that semi-final victory over Rangers.

"There is a chance next week to get a trophy, albeit a difficult one against an in-form Celtic side, but I do think Jack deserved the chance to possibly get Hibs a trophy."