Livingston 1-0 Hibernian: Jack McMillan effort enough as hosts edge win over nine-man Hibs

Jack McMillan's first-half goal was enough to end Livingston's run of six games without a win as they claimed a 1-0 cinch Premiership victory over struggling Hibernian at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The win lifted the Lions from 11th to ninth but, for seventh-place Hibs - who had both Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon sent off in the closing stages - it was a seventh loss in nine league matches and manager Jack Ross incurred the wrath of a section of the travelling support at the end.

Livingston boss David Martindale listed an unchanged team following his side's 1-0 defeat at home to Hearts on Sunday.

Ross made one enforced alteration to the Hibs XI that started against Motherwell at the weekend as Jamie Murphy took the place of the injured Chris Cadden.

The hosts had the first sight of goal in the sixth minute but Nicky Devlin shot wide after being set up by Craig Sibbald just inside the box.

Image: Livingston's Jack McMillan celebrates his winner

Hibs went close in the 10th minute when Kevin Nisbet headed a Joe Newell corner back into the danger area and it was glanced beyond goalkeeper Max Stryjek by Murphy, but Livingston's Andrew Shinnie was perfectly placed to head the ball away from his goalmouth.

Two minutes later, Nisbet sent a free header straight at Stryjek from a Murphy cross.

Livingston went ahead in the 16th minute when McMillan drilled a low shot into the net from six yards out after the Hibs defence failed to deal with Shinnie's low delivery across goal from the left.

The visitors had an immediate opportunity to get back on level terms when they won a controversial penalty after Martin Boyle went to ground in close proximity to Tom Parkes.

Replays suggested there was little contact and, after the Lions players protested the award, the Hibs attacker picked himself up and blazed his spot-kick high over the crossbar.

Scotland striker Nisbet then curled a free-kick just wide from 25 yards out in the 28th minute as Hibs went in frustrated at the interval.

Livi made one change for the start of the second half as Ayo Obileye replaced Parks, while Hibernian manager Ross opted to make two substitutions as Scott Allan and Christian Doidge were sent on in place of Murphy and Josh Campbell.

The Easter Road side had a couple of good chances in quick succession around the hour mark but Nisbet glanced a header wide from Josh Doig's cross before Allan fired high over from a Boyle cutback.

Livingston felt aggrieved in the 66th minute when Hanlon escaped with a yellow card after clattering into Shinnie just as he looked to have a clear run on goal.

However, both McGinn and Hanlon were sent off for second bookable offences in the closing five minutes of a dire night for Hibs.

What the managers said

Livingston boss David Martindale: "I've not watched it back so I'm only going on what people are telling me but the one that was given wasn't a penalty. Boyle stood on Tom Parkes.

"But there was another one they didn't get (on Josh Campbell) that probably was a penalty so it's probably evened itself out a bit.

"I don't think the ref had any choice but to give the double yellows (to McGinn and Hanlon in the closing stages) but the one on Shinnie (from Hanlon) was a straight red.

"The referee has come out and said he's sorry if he got it wrong so I've genuinely not got a problem with that. It is a big win and we are up to ninth now."

Hibernian boss Jack Ross admits his side have not been good enough after just one win - and seven defeats - in nine league games

Hibernian boss Jack Ross on criticism: "It's part of the job. I have done this for nearly 300 games now. By and large I have had pretty positive times as a manager.

"You know you will get criticised and that criticism grows when you are not producing positive results. We're not doing that right now.

"There's times where I would be more defensive if I felt the performance was good because everyone judges it on the end result. But tonight all the criticism I receive will be justified because I am in charge of that team.

"That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me. We were not good enough in all aspects of our play. We started the game well up to the concession of the goal.

"I know we had the immediate chance to equalise (with a penalty, missed by Martin Boyle) but our reaction to losing the goal for the rest of the game isn't good enough in all aspects - energy, intensity, quality, discipline.

"That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It's my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership."

What's next?

Livingston travel to face Dundee United on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership; kick-off at 3pm. Hibernian face St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium at the same time.