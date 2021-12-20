Tottenham's Harry Kane 'lucky' to be spared red card against Liverpool - Ref Watch

In another weekend of scrutiny for referees, Dermot Gallagher has his say on an action-packed draw between Liverpool and Tottenham plus much more on the latest Ref Watch.

Although only four Premier League games went ahead this weekend due to a surge in positive Covid-19 cases, there were still plenty of incidents for former referee Gallagher to dissect.

Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Liverpool, in particular, was full of contentious decisions, coming after other incidents in Arsenal's win at Leeds and Newcastle's defeat to Manchester City.

Reflecting on the weekend, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher said: "Last season, it was almost as if people were getting a penalty for a little touch on the ankle and saying 'contact'. We have come away from that thankfully but we are now at the stage where you are almost thinking 'what is the point of VAR?'. People complain about VAR but it [the problem] is who is controlling VAR.

"'Clear and obvious' has become a real problem. They are saying they don't want VAR to referee games. But that is just going back 10 years when there was no VAR. The whole point of VAR is to help referees in certain situations when they get big decisions wrong - and that was a big one."

Here, Gallagher gives his views on the weekend's major incidents...

INCIDENT: Shortly after scoring the first goal of the game, Harry Kane made a dangerous tackle on Andy Robertson, but was only shown a yellow card with referee Paul Tierney not using the pitchside monitor.

In the second half, Robertson was sent off for a similarly dangerous challenge on Emerson Royal. He was initially shown a yellow card, but it was upgraded to a red after Tierney was advised by VAR to check the pitchside monitor. The booking was then upgraded to a red card, despite Kane escaping the same punishment.

Asked if Kane's punishment should have been stronger, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Definitely, stronger. We can give Robbo a red card, it's not the smartest challenge of his life. But that's definitely a red card, no doubt about it. So we have a VAR sitting there, and he has a look again at the Robbo situation. Fine, that's what he's there for. What did he do in the Kane situation?"

This has been a bad weekend for referees and VAR.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Robertson decision correct, but Kane lucky not to be sent off.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think the right decision was reached [on Robertson]. He's had a swipe at Emerson Royal. He's not got anywhere near the ball and he's gone with intensity and speed.

"I saw it at the time and thought it would be a red card. I was surprised when a yellow card came out and I wasn't surprised when it was recommended to go to the review panel.

"Having gone to the review panel and seen what we've seen, I thought it was inevitable the red card would come out.

"I wouldn't say it is inevitable [that a decision will be overturned when the referee is sent to the pitchside monitor] because the referee still retains all options.

"He is going to the review screen however because the VAR feels he's made a clear and obvious error and if he's made a clear and obvious error in his mind, without doubt, when you are going over there it makes you feel like you are looking for something you haven't seen or I'm looking to see something I did see that hasn't occurred.

"I feel like Kane has got really lucky where the referee has looked at the height of the boot. Both players are lucky to be honest - Kane's lucky he's gone across the ground and catches him on the ankle. Robertson is very lucky because if his leg was planted, he would have a broken leg.

"I think the only reason the referee has kept him on the field is the height of the boot. It does tick a lot of the boxes.

"The VAR is also a referee and he gets the same coaching and training as the on-field referee. I don't know [if Kane would have been sent off if Tierney went to the monitor] because the referees both have the same mindset with how high the boot was.

"The easier option and more palatable option if a red card had come out, no one would have dissented."

How do VAR not intervene? I was absolutely shocked.

INCIDENT: Liverpool were aggrieved further when a penalty shout for Diogo Jota was not awarded. As he worked himself down the left of the area, he was nudged to the floor by Emerson. However, Tierney and VAR did not award the spot-kick.

Reviewing the foul, Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp said: "It is a horrendous decision. He is barged over. It is such a bad decision, it is a joke decision."

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it was a penalty. When I was a boy, I was taught as a forward to get in front of the defender and that's what he's done. Somebody said yesterday that it wasn't given because he stopped, but surely you're easing up to get your balance to strike the ball.

"It's a penalty for me."

INCIDENT: In another penalty call, Dele Alli went over in the box with Trent Alexander-Arnold at his back. There was a slight hand on the back from the Liverpool defender, but no penalty was given.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "Not a penalty for me. I think he chests the ball too far, there's slight contact, but enough to pull him down. You can touch a player and as a defender, you want to touch tight. There's physical contact in football, but I don't think there'e enough contact there to given a penalty."

INCIDENT: There was also a question of handball in the build-up to Liverpool's second goal. The ball hit Mohamed Salah on the arm before Robertson nodded home, but VAR did not rule it out.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte told Sky Sports: "I think it's not right to comment on the refereeing decisions after the game... I can tell you that my staff said to me it was incredible to give it, and not disallow it, because there was a clear handball from Salah."

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "The rule says now - did he score? No he didn't. Did it go in off his hand? No it didn't. What it did was accidently hit his arm, but it goes to another player. I think two more players touch the ball.

"Under that guideline, it can't be given as handball because it goes back to Alexander-Arnold, who knocks it back in and Robertson scores.

"You look back and even last year, that would have been too many touches. But this year, under law, it can't be a handball, unless the referee deems it to be a deliberate handball, which I don't think it was."

INCIDENT: At St James' Park, Newcastle were aggrieved that another refereeing call went against them. Ryan Fraser was sent over by an on-rushing Ederson as Joao Cancelo took the ball away. Nothing was given by the referee or VAR.

Reflecting on this penalty incident, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "I'm not the type of manager that looks for excuses or looks to blame the officials but it's another clear big moment in the game that has gone against us. I'm shaking my head at it. The goalkeeper is out of control, he's wiped Ryan Fraser out. It's a stonewall penalty. How VAR hasn't intervened is a really strange one for me."

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Incorrect decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think it is a penalty. The goalkeeper comes out, slides through Fraser and is nowhere near the ball. Even Cancelo looks back in surprise. The only reason I can think [of why the penalty was not given] is that they were focused on Cancelo and the ball is so far away from the goalkeeper. That said, I can't see that it's anything other than a penalty.

"The VAR sided with the referee and felt that it wasn't a penalty."

INCIDENT: At the start of the second half, there were two identical challenges. Granit Xhaka caught Raphinha on the ankle with his studs showing. However, he was not booked.

Minutes later, there was an almost identical tackle as Joe Gelhardt caught Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Leeds midfielder was then booked for his challenge.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Xhaka should have been shown a yellow card.

DERMOT SAYS: "The VAR looked at it [Xhaka's challenge] to see whether it was a red card and decided it wasn't. I don't think it is a red card, I think it's a yellow, but the problem there is VAR can't recommend a yellow card. He can recommend a red card or nothing. There's no intermediary.

"If he's sent to the screen, you're telling him it's practically a red card so there's a dilemma. It got overlooked on the pitch.

"Being consistent, I also think Gelhardt's challenge is a yellow card. What I would say is consistency is great as long as you're getting the right decision. It's not good if you make an error and compound that by making a second error."