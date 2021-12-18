Leeds 1-4 Arsenal: Early Gabriel Martinelli double sees Gunners past injury-hit Leeds

Gabriel Martinelli scored in a second successive Premier League game as his early double saw Arsenal past an injury-hit Leeds, winning 4-1 at Elland Road.

It was the only Premier League game to go ahead on Saturday after Aston Villa's match against Burnley was postponed due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests, and it was an entertaining encounter.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa had told Sky Sports before the game that he had seven defenders missing, and their absences showed as Arsenal overran their hosts in the first half.

The Arsenal focus continues to be on the absence of former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but as they had shown in their last two games against Southampton and West Ham, the Gunners are not struggling for goals as Martinelli scored twice in under half an hour.

The first saw the 20-year-old fire home a loose ball (16), before a superb chip over Illan Meslier (28) added his second. Bukayo Saka (42) contributed with Arsenal's third just before the break, squeezing the ball home on a tight angle.

Leeds were improved after the break - although their first shot on target did not come until the 72nd minute - and gave themselves a lifeline when Joe Gelhardt was hacked down by former Leeds loanee Ben White inside the area.

Leeds turn to young guns as injuries bite Cody Drameh (20) made his full Premier League debut.

Joe Gelhardt (19) made his second Premier League start .

Sam Greenwood (19) made his Premier League debut from the bench.

Substitute Liam McCarron (20) also made his Premier League debut.

Raphinha smash the penalty home (75), but Arsenal soon wrapped up the points with a superb finish from substitute Emile Smith Rowe (84).

The result guarantees Arsenal a spot in the top four over Christmas with a number of games postponed this weekend, sitting four points clear of West Ham in fifth. Leeds also remain in 16th, five points clear of the bottom three, although the teams below them do hold games in hand.

How Arsenal saw off injury-hit Leeds

Image: Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring Arsenal's first goal

Arsenal had a string of early chances at a foggy Elland Road. Illan Meslier made a superb initial save from Alexandre Lacazette's shot, with Saka sending the rebound agonisingly wide of an open goal. Soon after, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney both fired goalwards, but their attempts were stopped by the Leeds goalkeeper.

Arsenal soon made the breakthrough. Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison were caught dallying on the ball by Saka, who drove forward. He picked out Lacazette, who was initially dispossessed by Adam Forshaw. A loose ball then fell to Martinelli, who fired home past Meslier's fingertips.

Arsenal continued to work Meslier - Tierney drawing another fine save - but Leeds should have equalised in the 25th minute. Raphinha ran onto a wonderful long ball, cutting past Tierney and White, but his effort dragged mere inches wide of the post as Leeds' best chance of the first half went begging.

Player ratings Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (6), Drameh (6), Koch (5), Forshaw (5), Dallas (6), Harrison (5), Klich (6), Raphinha (6), Gelhardt (6), Roberts (5).



Subs used: Summerville (6), Greenwood (n/a), McCarron (n/a).



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Tierney (7), Tomiyasu (7), White (7), Gabriel (7), Xhaka (6), Partey (6), Saka (7), Odegaard (7), Martinelli (8), Lacazette (8).



Subs used: Cedric (6), Smith Rowe (6), Tavares (n/a).



Man of the match: Gabriel Martinelli.

They were made to pay when Arsenal doubled their lead soon after. It was another poor midfield error from Forshaw that saw Granit Xhaka with the ball. His perfectly-timed pass sent Martinelli through and the striker kept his composure with Cody Drameh on his shoulder, before dinking over Meslier with a truly wonderful finish.

Saka added to Leeds' woes as he netted Arsenal's third shortly before the break. Martin Odegaard found him down the right before Saka dinked across the top of the area. Similar to the second, Leeds thought they had won the ball back but Lacazette was there to nick it back. It fell again to Saka, who found himself some space before squeezing the ball in at the near post. There was a brief VAR check, but the goal rightly stood.

Team news Leeds made four changes, having been without 10 first team players for the visit for Arsenal

20-year-old Cody Drameh made his full Premier League debut. Robin Koch returned to the starting XI while Joe Gelhardt made only his second Premier League start. Mateusz Klich was also fit enough to be in the starting XI.

In contrast, Arsenal were unchanged from their 2-0 win over West Ham. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remained out of the side after a ‘disciplinary breach’ last Saturday.

• It was the fourth successive Premier League game Arsenal have named an unchanged line-up, the first time this has happened since May 2015.

The second half started with two crunching tackles that could have seen both sides down to ten men. The challenges were almost identical too - Xhaka catching Raphinha on the ankle as he followed through and Gelhardt doing the same to Takehiro Tomiyasu minutes later. Despite VAR checks, it was a yellow card apiece.

Leeds saw much more of the play after the break, but still struggled to create many clear-cut chances - their first shot on target came in the 72nd minute as Tyler Roberts' effort went straight at Aaron Ramsdale. Saka almost scored an Arsenal fourth just before after a neat one-two with Martinelli, but dragged his effort wide of the far post.

Leeds did nab themselves a lifeline with 15 minutes to play when they were awarded a penalty. It was a rash challenge from White on his return to Elland Road that swept Gelhardt to the floor. Raphinha set the ball on the spot and it was a thumping penalty from the Leeds forward, who smashed home his third spot-kick of the season.

But Smith Rowe soon made sure of the points as first-half errors again crept into Leeds' play. It was a superb chipped pass from Odegaard to set him up as Smith Rowe confidently finished with his first touch to seal a third successive Premier League victory for Arsenal.

Man of the match - Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli is proving he can fill Aubameyang's shoes with his third goal in two Premier League games. He topped the match rankings for goals (2), shots on target (2), chances created (5) and crosses (5).

Sky Sports' Gary Neville said: "Two goals, outstanding all night. He's been a real problem for Leeds and he's been the best Arsenal player on the pitch."

Opta stats

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven away games against Leeds in all competitions (W5 D2), with four of those victories coming via a 4-1 scoreline.

Leeds have just 16 points from their 18 Premier League games this season, the joint-fewest they've ever earned at this stage of a league campaign in their history (converting to three points per win all-time), level with 2006-07 in the Championship.

Leeds have scored each of their 17 penalties in the Premier League. Of teams currently in the competition, only Liverpool (21) are on a longer current run of successful spot-kicks than the Whites.

With Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe all scoring, this is the first time in a single Premier League match Arsenal have had three different goalscorers aged 21 or younger.

What's next?

Leeds visit Liverpool in the Premier League on Boxing Day; kick-off 12.30pm.

Arsenal host Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off 7.45pm. The Gunners return to Premier League action at Norwich on Boxing Day; kick-off 3pm.