HerGameToo: Everton become first Premier League club to pledge formal support behind campaign

Everton has become the first Premier League club to pledge their formal support behind #HerGameToo, which aims to raise awareness of sexist abuse in football.

The club have also reaffirmed their commitment to making both Goodison Park and Walton Hall Park, home of Everton Women, safe environments for all supporters.

This includes a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and all forms of sexual abuse.

The announcement comes on a day of significance for women's football, as Boxing Day coincides with the 101st anniversary of the Dick, Kerr Ladies' fixture at Goodison Park that attracted a crowd of more than 53,000 - the largest attendance for a women's game in this country for more than 90 years.

Image: There is a zero-tolerance policy at Everton towards sexism, abuse and other forms of discrimination

In the months that followed that historic game, women's teams were gradually restricted from playing and the Football Association (FA) ultimately banned women's football in December 1921.

Kim Healey, director of People, Culture and Workplace Wellbeing at Everton, said: "We are delighted to be supporting Her Game Too.

"Everton is still playing a key role in women's football, with Everton Women being the only club in the WSL to play at a purpose-built football stadium.

"As well as backing Her Game Too campaigns as part of our All Together Now initiative, we'll also be working with the girls and our Fans' Forum in 2022 on a number of projects that aims to challenge and make people think about their behaviours and attitudes to women in football."

Founded by 12 female football fans, #HerGameToo, is committed to help foster an ethos in the game in which women are welcomed and respected equally.

The non-profit organisation launched in May 2021, with a promotional film that trended on social media in the build-up to the FA Cup final and has gained more than 1m views.

Image: Everton want to make both Walton Hall Park and Goodison Park safe environments to watch football free from abuse

Lucy Ford, co-founder of #HerGameToo, added: "This is a major milestone for us and our campaign to have a club the size of Everton supporting us.

"Everton and the Premier League has a global following and this collaboration gives us a larger platform to help us tackle some of the wider issues of sexism in the game.

"Having Everton on board just adds to the rich tapestry of clubs we have backing us and we've been grateful for the support of all the professional and non-league clubs that have come on board so far.

"We're now looking forward to working with Everton and its supporters to create some thoughtful content with the club and fans."