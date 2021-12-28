Bukayo Saka topples Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Martinelli in Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has soared to the summit of the latest Power Rankings form chart after scoring twice in the 5-0 demolition of Norwich - his fifth goal involvement in four games.

Team-mate Gabriel Martinelli (No 4) slipped three places from top spot after his goal streak ended at Carrow Road, while left-back Kieran Tierney (No 11) surged towards the elite standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a round-up of all the action from matchweek 19 in the Premier League

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son climbed into runner-up spot after netting his fourth goal in as many games in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, while team-mate Luca Moura (No 9) also got on the scoresheet and notched two assists.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

A host of Manchester City stars congregate in the top 10, with Kevin De Bruyne (No 3) leading the way, joined by Riyad Mahrez (No 5) and Raheem Sterling (No 8) after the free-scoring juggernauts thrashed Leicester 6-3 at the Etihad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A selection of some of the best saves from Matchweek 19 in the Premier League, featuring stops from Ederson, Emi Martinez and David de Gea

Meanwhile, David de Gea (No 6), James Maddison (No 7) and Jose Sa (No 10) retained positions among the upper echelons of the hot list...

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...